Dangerously hot temperatures ranging from 103 to 109 degrees are expected in the Yakima Valley this week, and the National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning through Thursday.
The warning takes effect at 11 a.m. Monday and continues until 11 p.m. Thursday, according to a weather service advisory.
Extreme heat will increase the chance for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in events outdoors, the advisory warned.
These exceedingly hot temperatures are expected to occur in south-central and southeast Washington and in portions of central, north-central and northeast Oregon, the announcement said.
The highest temperatures are expected Tuesday afternoon, exceeding 105 degrees for most of the lower elevations of Central, south-central, and southeast Washington as well as central, north-central and northeast Oregon, the advisory said.
Temperatures also are expected to exceed 100 degrees on Wednesday and Thursday with overnight lows in the 60s and 70s providing limited relief, the advisory said.
The National Weather Service in Pendleton, Ore., calls for a high temperature in Yakima of 99 Monday, followed by 104, 101 and 100 Tuesday through Thursday.
The weather service urges residents to drink plenty of fluids, stay in air-conditioned rooms and remain out of the sun. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles, the advisory said.
This heat advisory is an update to a previous one that ended Sunday and warned of temperatures reaching 103 degrees.
