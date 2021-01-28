New rules governing the Yakima Health District's Board of Health are undergoing further discussion.
Yakima County commissioners on Jan. 5 approved the new rules that set term limits and give commissioners more power over the health board.
During Wednesday’s health board meeting, more than two dozen letters opposing the new rules were read and Yakima Heath District’s attorney James Elliott pointed out several areas where the ordinance may run afoul of state law.
Now, the ordinance is headed for a special meeting to be discussed further. A date has yet to be set for the special meeting.
Yakima County Commissioner Amanda McKinney, who devised the ordinance with fellow commissioners Ron Anderson and LaDon Linde, said she’s not opposed to further discussion.
“I am very pleased with it, the discussion is welcomed,” she said.
The health board is composed of three commissioners, two elected officials from area cities or towns and two citizen board members. It oversees operation of the Yakima Health District, and has played a role during the pandemic.
The new rules under the ordinance set term limits and require the health board to be chaired by a commissioner, who would have two votes on each matter facing the seven-member board.
The new rules also require commissioners to serve as the nominating committee for candidate for board positions as well as the health officer and executive director for the health district. The full board would then make final selections.
The health board on Wednesday appointed Yakima Mayor Patricia Byers, Toppenish City Councilwoman Naila Duval and neurosurgeon Dr. Dave Atteberry to fill three openings. They replace longtime member and Harrah Mayor Barbara Harrer, Yakima City Councilwoman Dr. Kay Funk and citizen member Gail Weaver, a former administrator of the Yakima Health District.
Legal review
Elliott brought up seven points for consideration in the ordinance in effort to shed light on the discussion. He based his evaluation on two provisions of state law governing health boards and chairmanship, RCW 70.05.030 and RCW 70.05.040.
His seven points covered the chair position and its two votes, appointments and term limits, commissioners' extra powers on committees and commissioners serving as nominating committees for the hiring of the health district's executive director and health officer. He also brought up another change — having the county's coroner serve on the board as an ex-officio, nonvoting member.
He shared a draft ordinance he devised with suggested changes omitting some of the language where he felt the new rules may have stepped over the legal line.
First off, Elliott said state law empowers commissioners to draft ordinances defining size and compositions of the health board.
Commissioners are within their authority to set term limits, establish policy on how board members will be selected and have a coroner serve as an ex-officio member, Elliott said.
But the following points of concern must be approved by the health board because the state law doesn’t give commissioners the authority to mandate them, Elliott said.
Requiring the board to be chaired by a commissioner conflicts with state law, which says the chair shall be selected by the health board.
Also, affording the chair two votes on all matters is a voting rights issue, he said.
“This is a seven-member board and if all seven members are present and all seven members vote, it’s absolutely impossible to have a tie,” Elliott said.
Commissioners Linde and McKinney said the chair was given two votes as a tie breaker only in the event that a member was absent or if a member had to abstain from voting.
However, the commissioners' ordinance didn't say that. It only says the chair would have two votes.
Commissioners said the issue stemmed from former board members who in December were allowed to vote to extend their own terms by a month.
Elliott did say commissioners were within their authority to serve as a nominating committee for board member appointments, but not in appointments involving the health officer and executive director of the health district.
Those positions are separate from the health board, and their appointments are a health board decision, he said.
Elliott also said state law doesn’t empower commissioners to name themselves the majority of all committees on the board.