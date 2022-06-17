Ground has been broken for a new gymnasium across the street from the St. Joseph Marquette school buildings in downtown Yakima.
The full-size gym, located across Fourth Street from the Marquette Middle School building, is part of a two-phase remodeling campaign which began in 2019 for the Catholic school.
Phase one included security improvements, science lab upgrades and a fine arts facility on the second story of the Marquette building. New classrooms have allowed sixth-graders to move into the building from adjacent St. Joseph elementary school.
Originally a three-phase project, the new gym constitutes the second and final part of the roughly $6 million capital campaign, St. Joseph/Marquette School Principal Gregg Pleger said.
“Our goal is to move in during Christmas break,” Pleger told the Yakima Herald-Republic on Tuesday. “Our facility will be for P.E. classes, middle-school sports and community events.”
Previously, the St. Joseph school building had a small gym which has been converted into a cafeteria with the new gym’s construction underway, Pleger added.
Ground was broken on June 1 at the gym site, which previously served as a parking lot for the nearby Yakima Herald-Republic building. Fundraising for the project continues, with more information available at the school's website, sjmms.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.