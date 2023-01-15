A new group is working on possible solutions following the closure of Astria Toppenish Hospital’s Family Maternity Center, including a public hospital district and a birthing center in the community.
About 20 community members gathered inside a small church gym in Toppenish on Thursday to discuss short- and long-term solutions to fill the health care gap left by the closure of the maternity center last month. The newly minted Toppenish Maternity Care Workgroup includes OB/GYNs, nurses, midwives and a handful of Toppenish residents.
Astria Health closed the maternity center in the Toppenish hospital in late December, citing a drop in Medicaid reimbursements, staff recruitment issues and financial losses. Expectant mothers are being directed to Astria Sunnyside Hospital or Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital in Yakima to give birth.
Part of Thursday's discussion focused on a possible public hospital district to cover most of the Lower Valley. The process, while relatively straightforward, will require approval from the Board of Yakima County Commissioners and a public vote.
A public hospital district would allow residents inside the district to make health care decisions for their community based on its specific needs.
Group members unanimously decided to include most of the Lower Valley with the exception of Sunnyside. Members agreed it would be simpler to avoid the city, which has its own hospital.
Based on the discussion, the hospital district could cover the parts of the Yakama Reservation inside Yakima County lines, Wapato, Toppenish, Granger and many of the small communities along the U.S. 97 and Interstate 82 corridors leading into Mabton.
Creating a hospital district smaller than the county will require a voter petition signed by at least 10% of the registered voters within the proposed district, according to the Association of Washington Public Hospital Districts’ legal manual.
After certification by the county auditor, the county commissioners would publish the hospital district petition and set a public hearing. Commissioners would then ratify the district’s boundaries and put a measure on the ballot. Voters would also decide on commissioners who would oversee operations on behalf of their constituents.
Jordan Loehr, an OB/GYN from Toppenish and one of the people leading the maternity care workgroup, said she hopes the group will be able to submit a resolution to the county auditor by Feb. 24.
The group is reaching out to Yakama Nation officials to discuss the proposal.
If the resolution is certified by the county auditor and passes through the board of commissioners, it could go to a vote by those within the district in April.
Though conversations regarding immediate solutions are still in the early stages, the idea of a free-standing birthing center in Toppenish was mentioned.
Free-standing birthing centers are independent, state-licensed health care facilities operated by midwives that provide prenatal, birth and postpartum care to people with low-risk pregnancies. These birthing centers do not perform medical procedures such as surgeries or epidural anesthesia.
