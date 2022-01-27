The new general manager of the Central Washington Agricultural Museum got a warm welcome when he started on the job in October. As the COVID-19 pandemic continued and winter arrived, bringing slower times for the museum, Jeff Phelps eased into his part-time role.
Phelps joined others in celebrating a successful Agricopia event at the outdoor museum in Union Gap. And he promoted the museum during the Washington State Tree Fruit Association's annual meeting and horticulture expo in early December.
His introduction to the community had been a gradual process. It expanded significantly — and quickly — earlier this month, when he and the museum announced a grant from the Washington Trust for Historic Preservation to help complete restoration of a Young’s Lumber Co. prefabricated cabin the museum has owned since November 2014.
The grant will also pay for relocation of the cabin near the museum entrance and fund interpretation of what many call a Young's cabin. The museum received two in November 2014, using one as a work shed.
Suddenly a lot of people wanted to talk to Phelps about their own experiences living or growing up in a Young's cabin, either as a freestanding structure or as an addition to an existing building. Many farmers bought the cabins in the 1930s and '40s to provide temporary housing for migrant workers, and they were used for that purpose for decades.
Others bought the cabins as houses or wilderness getaways, and at least one church began in a Young's cabin. The simple structures loom large in the Yakima Valley's collective memory and the calls and emails are still coming.
"The response to the Young's Cabin article was fantastic — so many great stories from the '30s, '40s, '50s and more recent," Phelps said. He wants more anecdotal information on the cabins and is still following up on phone calls, meeting people and collecting photos for the exhibit.
Located in Fullbright Park, the agricultural museum is home to dozens of antique tractors, the Olde Yakima Letterpress Museum, more 1,000 pieces of historic machinery and acres of exhibits, as well as a fully working blacksmith’s shop and a sawmill. Countless volunteers have supported the museum since it was incorporated in March 1979.
It's the largest museum of its kind in the Pacific Northwest, according to its website, but relatively unknown to the broader region, even within Central Washington. Phelps wants to help change that. And more.
"A major objective of the museum going forward is to tell the story of agriculture in the Yakima Valley, and to promote and support our ag community, from our historical roots to where we are today," Phelps said.
"The biggest challenge for the museum now is engaging our agricultural partners and constituents, finding out how we can support them, and in return give them reasons to support us."
Pullman native
Phelps grew up in rural Pullman on 50 acres, graduating from Pullman High School. His family wasn't strictly farming, but they had horses and some steers and grew hay. While attending Washington State University, Phelps drove a combine and truck to help out. His dad had two old tractors whose "twins" are among the dozens on display at the museum.
After earning a bachelor's degree in business, Phelps spent six years in Yakima, from 1984 to 1990. His daughter was born at Yakima Memorial Hospital. He calls himself a "semi-retired" accountant and has spent most of his career in higher education.
That's what brought him back to Yakima County, and a job at Heritage University in Toppenish. Phelps worked at Heritage from 2019 to 2021 as controller and interim vice president for finance. He supervised business office functions, including grant accounting, payroll, student accounts and accounts payable.
His part-time role leading the museum will involve some number-crunching; those who volunteer or work for nonprofits know too well every penny counts.
But it also involves checking in on all those cool behind-the-scenes restoration projects, such as the circa-1880s horse-drawn funeral coach. Dave Humphries, owner of Valley Hills Funeral Home, donated it to the museum a few years ago. It hadn't been used for at least 100 years, museum officials said on social media.
Six volunteers handled the restoration, which was finished last summer after delays due to the pandemic — Nick Schultz, Dick Drew, Lowell Leonard, Mike Haider, George Nix and Sandi Vogel. The coach debuted at the 40th annual Pioneer Power Show in August.
"I am excited about this job," Phelps said.
The future
Though some refer to the agricultural museum as a hidden treasure, it's not that museum volunteers and supporters haven't spread the word about it. Longtime museum administrator Paul Strater has worked for several years to do just that, and Effie Burton is another dedicated volunteer who was honored in October 2015 for donating her time to the museum and four other organizations.
They are hoping to attract more people to the museum, which already hosts several events throughout the year. Its attractive setting at the base of Ahtanum Ridge in Fullbright Park lends itself to all kinds of possibilities.
Phelps is fascinated by dryland farming and sees that happening on a small scale. A community garden is another option. There's talk of a 5K run/walk through the grounds, plus some other new features in the works.
"We have some great ideas. We're trying to engage the agricultural community," Phelps said. "We want to get people out here to learn about the history."
Though the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the museum, supporters plan to reopen for the season as usual April 1. The museum is always closed November through March, noted museum President Nick Schultz.
"Right now we're hoping to not only have our opening, but have the Young's cabin in a grand opening, if you will," Schultz said.
He said that museum staff looks forward to hearing more stories about Young's cabins.
Museum volunteers and supporters are "looking for good things from Jeff. ... We're kind of excited," Schultz added.
"We're hoping his goal will be to unite the agricultural community. Right now the ag museum's just an entity in itself. He is really trying to involve the entire agricultural community and perhaps get us some funding, grants," Schultz said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.