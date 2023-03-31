Public water systems in Yakima County and some homes near the Yakima Training Center likely will be affected by a new set of drinking water regulations for "forever chemicals" proposed by the federal government.
Since the mid-2000s, the Environmental Protection Agency has been studying a group of toxic chemicals called PFAS. The agency has monitored the presence of these chemicals in public water systems and their effect on humans to develop a nationwide drinking water regulatory standard. The new proposed limit is set to be enacted in the next year.
The new regulations will require municipal water systems to monitor for the chemicals and treat the water if levels are above the new standards.
At the Yakima Training Center, the U.S. Army likely will be required to follow the new standards and assist residents who have water that falls above the new limit.
What are PFAS?
The federal regulations focus on a set of chemicals that fall under the umbrella of PFAS, or per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances. Chemicals in this category are also known as forever chemicals because they last for years inside human bodies and in the environment.
PFAS were used in hundreds of items like nonstick pans, water-resistant fabrics, firefighting foam and cleaning products.
Various studies from the EPA, the National Institutes of Health and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention have found these chemicals are toxic to humans in extremely low doses and can cause liver damage, fertility issues and cancer among other conditions.
While there are thousands of chemicals that make up the PFAS family, PFOS and PFOA were among the most commonly used in consumer goods until recent years and the most heavily regulated by the new standards. The EPA's regulations will monitor four other PFAS in addition to PFOS and PFOA.
What are the proposed regulations?
Earlier this month, the EPA proposed a new regulation for six of the forever chemicals. The federal agency has set maximum levels for the chemicals.
Under the proposed regulation, public water systems like the one in Yakima would be required to monitor for PFAS, notify the public if levels are above the EPA’s maximums and reduce the PFAS in drinking water if they exceed the standards.
PFOS and PFOA would have maximum levels of 4 parts per trillion. This would mean any source water with more than 4 parts per trillion of the two chemicals would be considered hazardous and would have to be treated by the city.
Four parts per trillion is the lowest level at which current testing methods can detect PFAS.
The EPA expects its proposed regulations will be finalized and enacted at some point in late 2023 or early 2024.
How does this affect homes near the Yakima Training Center?
The new regulations will affect the U.S. Army’s handling of the well water contamination in East Selah near the Yakima Training Center.
For years, the Army used a fire-suppressing foam with PFOS and PFOA. In 2021, the Army began testing residential water wells near the center for PFAS contamination. It has been using the EPA’s current measurement for a safe amount of PFAS in drinking water of 70 parts per trillion.
After completing testing on 300 wells near the base, the Army found 62 wells providing water to 87 residences had PFAS levels higher than the EPA’s health advisory levels of 70 parts per trillion. For those residences, the Army has provided bottled water to cook and drink with and is offering long-term solutions like whole-house PFAS water filters.
Based on the previous test results from the Army, 39 additional wells would be above the EPA’s new limits.
In an October 2022 town hall for those affected by the PFAS contamination in East Selah, Lt. Col. Tim Horn, commander of the YTC, said the Army would follow the 70 parts per trillion guidelines.
He said the Department of Defense would wait until the new regulations are put in place before complying with them and that the Army is prepared to provide help to residences that meet the criteria for assistance under the new standard.
In the last few months, the Army has begun distributing whole-house filters to residents.
The Army is working with a contractor on a remedial investigation to determine the extent to which PFAS has spread into the ground both horizontally toward Selah and vertically into the water table below the center.
How will municipal water systems be affected?
The city of Vancouver, which detected low levels of PFAS in its water system in 2020, is already bracing itself for modifications to its water treatment facilities. The city estimates the work necessary to comply with the EPA's regulations could cost close to $300 million.
Per the new regulations, Yakima and other municipalities will be required to test for PFAS.
Mike Shane, interim water and irrigation division manager for the city of Yakima, said the city has started looking at water testing options.
“Our water has not been tested for PFAS but we are in the process of looking at what the parameters are for testing and making sure there are EPA-certified labs that can actually take those samples to test,” Shane said. “That’s a process we’re currently in.”
Public water systems would have three years after the implementation of the EPA’s regulations to enter into compliance.
How do the new EPA regulations differ from state regulations?
In 2021, the state updated its own PFAS drinking water standards to 10 parts per trillion for PFOA and 15 parts per trillion for PFOS.
In the coming months, the state Department of Health will review the science behind the EPA’s proposed regulations, said spokesperson Roberto Bonaccorso.
Between now and the implementation of the federal guidelines, the state will stick to its own levels for water quality.
Bonaccorso said the Washington State Board of Health, the entity that sets the state's drinking water regulations, will not take any action to update its standards until after the EPA adopts its own proposed regulations. At that point, the state will meet the new federal guidelines.
In February, the state Department of Ecology issued an enforcement order against the Army to have greater involvement and oversight over the decontamination efforts in East Selah.
