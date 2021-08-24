The city has installed fences around the medians of two blocks of Naches Avenue in east Yakima, displacing people who would congregate there.
Yakima officials said the medians on Naches Avenue were closed Aug. 18 because of “environmental degradation.” Two of the medians, from Yakima Avenue to East Walnut Street, have fencing. In the fenced-off areas, patches of grass have been worn away to dirt.
The medians to the north and south of the fenced areas have a city notice that says the area is closed off for restoration and maintenance.
“The area that was fenced temporarily has received the most damage,” City Manager Bob Harrison said.
People experiencing homelessness would gather in the area that’s now been fenced off. Maria O’Keefe, who goes by Mama Kris, wasn’t at her normal spot in the median this week, but could be found nearby.
“They haven’t done it anywhere else,” she said, referring to the city. “They haven’t put down anything, no material.”
Between 30 and 50 people had been staying on the medians, said Annette Rodriguez, a homeless services officer with Neighborhood Health.
Restoration work will begin on Naches Avenue this fall, city spokesperson Randy Beehler said. The length of the project depends on several factors, but the fencing should be taken down in a few months, he said.
In addition to environmental concerns, irrigation infrastructure has also been degraded, Beehler said. Repairing the lines will be the focus this fall, while reseeding and re-sodding may be postponed until the spring.
Reaction
Jeremy Edgerly, who has a small makeshift cart in which he keeps some personal belongings and his small poodle, pointed farther down the median to where signs say “no trespassing.”
“We can’t even go down there, so we have no place to go,” he said.
It’s not the first time the homeless have been forced to leave an area, Edgerly said.
“Every time we find a place, they push us out,” he said. “They’ve got to give us something.”
Since the fencing went up, people have not gone far. Some people have moved to Miller Park. Others have set up on sidewalks along Naches Avenue.
“It’s a place that feels safe,” Matt Levasseur said.
Levasseur was walking along Naches Avenue on Tuesday with a trash bag, voluntarily picking up debris along the sidewalk. He is currently unhoused and has been living and sleeping along Naches Avenue.
From the late 1800s on, Naches Avenue was lined with the homes of Yakima’s most prestigious business owners and professionals. The street still has a mix of homes and businesses, with organizations nearby offering health and housing services for people experiencing homelessness.
Levasseur said the area feels secure with the service providers nearby. Staff members at Neighborhood Connections distribute food and water to the people living on the streets in the area, he said.
“They go out of the way to feed us if they can, sometimes from their own pockets and houses,” Levasseur said.
Rodriguez said Neighborhood Health has sent its street outreach employees to new areas as people move away from Naches Avenue. The organization provides health care, behavioral health services and substance use treatment, as well as housing support services.
Jeff Curtsinger, who does outreach with the Yakima Union Gospel Mission, distributed Ritz crackers and cold water to people along Naches Avenue on Tuesday morning. He said people are moving to different areas while the fencing is up.
The local agencies treat the people living outside their front door with respect, Levasseur said. He said the city should do the same.
Sense of security
Mary Purves, who was unhoused for more than seven years, also said she felt secure in that area. She has had housing for about six months, but still spends time along Naches Avenue.
She said there’s security in staying in groups, living with a community. She pointed out there used to be a tent encampment just a block east of Naches Avenue.
In 2016, a tent camp was situated on a narrow stretch of public land on East Chestnut Avenue between South Sixth and South Seventh streets. The city moved the encampment to a vacant parking lot across the street from the Yakima Police Department, at the corner of East Walnut and South Third streets.
The temporary site became known as “tent city,” and preceded Camp Hope, an encampment on Nob Hill Boulevard that currently provides shelter to more than 80 people experiencing homelessness.
Purves said people need to take better care of the areas where they are staying.
“It should be like mama’s house,” she said, cleaned up and cared for.
O’Keefe, also known as Mama Kris, suggested the city establish a day camp where people experiencing homelessness can gather and temporarily leave their carts and bags without any problems.
“Well, if we had a place to go where we can store our carts and stuff while we go to appointments and stuff, that would help,” she said.
Levasseur suggested the city provide storage lockers and public bathrooms.
Beehler said the city has considered these ideas periodically in the past, but cost, staffing and liability have been hurdles.
“There are a lot more layers than you might imagine, especially with public restrooms,” Beehler said. “It’s not something that is viable.”