It’s been an eventful few months for the Central Washington State Fair’s new CEO.
Between Oct. 15, when the fair organization announced she would succeed longtime CEO Greg Stewart, and the time she arrived in Yakima early this year, Kathy Kramer was fired from her previous job in Orange County, Calif., amid conflict-of-interest accusations. Kramer believes the firing was retaliation by the OC Fair & Event Center board because she cooperated with an investigation that led two board members to resign in 2018.
She plans to sue the 32nd District Agricultural Association, the California state agency that oversees the OC Fair & Event Center, so she declined to talk more specifically about her firing or the board investigation.
Just before the fair here announced her hiring, the nonprofit Voice of OC news organization reported that she had sat on the fundraising board of a private Christian college while that college received state money in partnerships with the fair organization. Kramer declined to comment much on that, citing the pending lawsuit, but did defend the expenditures and her tenure there overall.
“I will tell you that, as a stage agency and the structure of that board, I did not sign a contract or spend money without the board knowing about it in advance,” she said. “I am very proud of my track record there. We had a great run there. I took that fair — we took that fair — to its highest attendance in 130 years; 1,470,636 guests came to our fair in 23 days. I took that fair to its highest gross fair revenues. I took that fair to its highest guest satisfaction, from its customers. I’m very proud of not only our industry awards, but also our community awards. We built many community give-back programs. So it was a fantastic run, my time there.”
Local fair officials were quick to give her a vote of confidence after the OC Fair & Event Center announced her firing in late October. And her career-long record of leaving organizations in better shape than when she got there offers plenty of reasons to give Kramer, 58, the benefit of the doubt.
A native of North Platte, Neb., who had her first child when she was 18, Kramer never got a four-year college degree. She worked her way up in the hospitality and events industry by impressing her colleagues and adding to her skills at each step. It started with a job as director of sales and marketing for her hometown convention center and hotel in her late 20s. She was there for seven years before she was sought out by a riverboat gaming company in nearby Council Bluffs, Iowa.
“They were recruiting for a director of sales and marketing, and some of my colleagues in the Omaha metro area told them, ‘You need to reach out to Kathy, if you’re looking for somebody,’” she said. “That was very flattering, him saying, ‘Your peers are saying I have to talk to you.’”
She was there for about three years, helping open a land-based hotel and convention center alongside the riverboat casino. Then she decided she’d rather provide opportunities for families than gamblers; she was more interested in hotels and hospitality. So from there she moved to a hotel company based in the Omaha area, which helped her land her next job as vice president of sales and marketing for the company building and operating the Qwest Center Omaha (now the CHI Health Center Omaha), an events and convention center in Omaha.
After helping that operation get up and running, she saw that the Phoenix Convention Center in Arizona needed a deputy director. It was a step up, not just in market but in responsibilities. Kramer, whose skill at developing professional relationships had by then become her calling card, was charged with appealing to a new class of clients and overseeing operations beyond the scope of just sales and marketing. The day the convention center opened, it had nearly 70 conventions pre-booked.
“And it’s continued to be very, very successful,” Kramer said.
She had been in Phoenix six years, from early 2006 to late 2011, when Richard Andersen, an industry colleague and mentor, was appointed CEO of the Edmonton, Alberta, events company Northlands. They had worked together on a hospitality industry convention in Phoenix, and he wanted Kramer on his team. But she was hesitant about leaving Phoenix for Canada.
“He kept saying, every time he’d come to town — because I was the convention chair for this and we were hosting it at our venue — he kept saying, ‘I need a Kramer on my team,’” she said. “And I would laugh and point down at my open-toed shoes and say, ‘I get to go home to my pool. WHERE do you live?’”
But he was persistent. And she liked the challenge of turning Northlands’ financial woes around, so she took a job as vice president of business operations.
“If you can see a trend here, I like to build something new or I like to come to an organization and take it from good to great. ... That organization was in severe financial distress when we took it over, and in three years we turned it around so that it was in a positive cash-flow,” Kramer said.
Right around when her three-year visa expired, the Northlands complex lost the Edmonton Oilers NHL team as tenants. Andersen left the organization and Kramer decided to return to the United States. She had run the Alberta provincial fair at Northlands, and the idea of doing more of that appealed to her. That’s when she found the OC Fair & Event Center.
“I had fallen in love with the fair business,” Kramer said. “When you realize what fairs are — fairs are the DNA of the community — you think about what you get to do every day. You celebrate your heritage. You celebrate agriculture. You celebrate education. And you create memories. You’re creating lifetime memories for families. That’s when the fair bug bit me.”
That her tenure there ended controversially didn’t dim her newfound passion for fairs in general. During her run in Orange County, Stewart, the Yakima fair director who spent 48 years with the Central Washington State Fair, had become a fan and a friend. So with the Central Washington State Fair getting set to celebrate its 125th anniversary in 2017 — something the slightly older OC Fair had just done — he invited Kramer to consult on the celebration.
“I came out for the weekend, and we chatted with staff on some things that worked,” she said. “I had some ideas for some gate promotions. In fact, one of the promotions is still alive: In conjunction with the Rotary, you bring canned goods for your fair admission.”
Kramer and her husband, Jim Kramer, returned that fall to attend the fair. They went wine tasting. They explored the Cascades. They were impressed by the what the Valley had to offer, she said. But she still wasn’t necessarily thinking about moving here.
“Greg had mentioned that he was going to be retiring,” she said. “I was like, ‘That’s great.’ But really, I didn’t give it another thought. The recruiter really kept bugging me. She said, ‘You know, Greg thinks very highly of you.’ ... She really said, ‘Just think about this.’ And it was almost like coming back home. I hail from a small town. And I hail from going out and picking and harvesting.”
Of course, it wasn’t Stewart’s hire to make. The board conducted a search and an interview process. But they saw the same value in Kramer that Stewart had. She started the job officially in January.
Initial work in Yakima
So far it’s mostly been a series of meetings, of trying to get the pulse of the organization and the community. She’s interested in finding new funding streams and expanding old ones, while tackling infrastructure and capital projects at State Fair Park. And she has prioritized partnerships with community organizations and outreach to all local demographics of potential fairgoers.
“It’s about building on the great heritage and ensuring we’re relevant in the future,” Kramer said. “It’s developing staff, it’s creating sustainability for the organization.”
Beyond that, she’d like the fairgrounds to be viewed as a year-round community asset, and the 10-day Central Washington State Fair as an inclusive and dynamic event that nevertheless honors its heritage.
“That’s where that listen-and-learn engagement comes in,” she said. “Change is inevitable. If we didn’t change, we would become extinct. Just because something’s been around for 130 years doesn’t mean we can’t do it better. But while you’re doing that, it’s just being very mindful and respectful. You always want to make sure you’re paying homage to your heritage.”
With that in mind, Kramer said she plans to be here for a while.
“I’d like to finish my career here,” she said. “I can see myself doing that. I really can.”