The Klickitat County Department of Emergency Management has issued Level 3 (go now) evacuation orders for Bickleton, Cleveland and the lower Goodnoe Station areas due to the Newell Road Fire.
Residents in Level 3 areas need to evacuate now, according to a news release from Klickitat County. Evacuees are being directed to a Red Cross shelter at Goldendale Middle School at 520 E. Collins St.
The wildfire burned over 30,000 acres and numerous structures as of Saturday and was first reported Friday afternoon. Firefighting personnel from Klickitat and Skamania County and the Department of Natural Resources responded over the weekend.
Animals will be sheltered at fairgrounds at 903 N. Fairgrounds Road in Goldendale.
Officials are advising residents west of Rock Creek to get ready in case they need to evacuate.
