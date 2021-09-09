Officials expanded evacuation orders and forest closures Wednesday as the Schneider Springs Fire grew, but the weather for the next few days is expected to help firefighting efforts.
Representatives from the team fighting the fire gave an update on progress at a virtual meeting on Wednesday night. The fire 18 miles northwest of Naches was 99,398 acres with 17% containment on Thursday morning. The fire grew 2,100 acres from the previous day.
No structures have been lost, officials said.
Evacuation levels were increased again Wednesday. Level 3 “go now” orders are in place along the Bumping River Road corridor and the State Route 410 corridor between Little Naches and Rock Creek. Level 2 “get set” notices for all residents along State Route 410 between Little Naches and Wash Creek, according to Yakima Valley Emergency Management. The notice covers both sides of State Road 410. Level 1 “be ready” notices are in effect along U.S. Highway 12 and the rest of 410 to the Y.
Incident Commander Rob Allen said the closures allow firefighters to move quickly.
“It’s not that we’re worried about people’s homes burning up, but if it does start picking up with spot fires around people’s houses we need our firefighters to be able to move and react to where there’s activity,” he said.
Fire activity has picked up north of Bumping River moving toward American Ridge, operations section chief Kyle Cannon said Wednesday night. Structure protection is in place along the Bumping River into Goose Prairie toward Bumping Lake, he said.
“Due to a lot of good work by the firefighters as well as help from the weather, we’ve been able to make good progress on the south end along Bethel Ridge, but also along the Naches River corridor on the southeast corner of the fire,” operations section chief Kyle Cannon said. “Our focus has shifted to the Jefferson helibase and Lost Creek.
He said there’s been extensive use of aircraft to fight fire over the past few days, with nine helicopters. Drones are being used for monitoring and aerial firing.
The weather won’t be as hot and dry as it has been, meteorologist Donnie Dumont said. While there’s rain in the forecast Friday for Eastern Washington, that will miss this area, he said.
“Into next week, we’re going to start trending back up in temperatures and it will be drier,” he said. “There’s no critical fire weather coming, but no rain coming either.”
Forest closure
The closure of U.S. Forest Service lands in the fire area changed Thursday because of the fire activity in the Bumping River corridor, District Ranger Aaron Stockton said. Forest closures cover public land and are different from evacuation orders, which apply to private land.
The new areas closing are north of American Ridge to 410, with the closure going up Forest Road 1900 (Little Naches) to 1902 and west to the 953/951 system. It includes a portion of the Norse Peak Wilderness.
“Those (roads) are still open, you can still travel on them, but anything south off of those road are within the closure area, including dispersed campsites,” Stockton said.
Forest Service land south of Highway 12 including Rimrock and Clear lakes is open, along with recreation on the Tieton River. The Pacific Crest Trail is open.
Stockton said some campgrounds outside of the fire area are closed because staff are needed on the fire.
“There are campgrounds outside of closure area we aren’t able to run in a safe, clean manner right now because of the fire and needing to focus on that,” he said. “That will be the case for the rest of the season.”
New team
A total of 716 people were assigned to the fire Thursday, and a new incident command team will be rotating in in the next couple of days. Pacific Northwest Team 2, which has been handling the fire, is completing 21 days on the fire. Rotations are normally 14 days.
A fire this size, about 100,000 acres, would normally have 1,100 to 1,400 people assigned, incident commander Allen said. There are fewer people because of significant demand for firefighters throughout the Northwest and California this summer, he said.
“We’ve evaluated where we could be effective and what the highest priority is,” he said of efforts on the Schneider Springs Fire.
He reiterated that not all places marked red on the map saw serious damage.
“There are some places where it burned really hot and other places where it’s cleaned up stuff that was in the woods,” he said. “There are a lot of places that are being positively affected by what’s going on” he said comparing it to what might happen in a controlled burn.
Schneider Springs was started by lightning and has been burning for more than a month. Allen said the fire and smoke will remain until there’s significant rain and snow, and even then, there might be places that keep smoldering over the winter and pop back up with smoke in the spring.
“We’re working really hard to get around as much of it as we can with the resources we do have,” he said. “We’ll continue the mission until we get around everything we can, or weather comes in and gives us a hand and does part of the work for us.”
