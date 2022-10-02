WHITE SWAN — Sitting on picnic tables at Fort Simcoe Historical State Park, the young ladies of the Iksiks Washanahl’a dance group listened as Patsy Whitefoot spoke about the government-run boarding school for Indigenous children that operated there for about 60 years.
Known in English as the Little Swans, participants range in age from preschool to college. They perform dances and share stories that have been handed down from generation to generation, celebrating and preserving the culture of the Confederated Tribes and Bands of the Yakama Nation.
At their Fort Simcoe gathering on Monday, they spoke and sang in their Ichishkíin language, practiced a dance and wore whatever modern or traditional clothing and accessories they chose. It was a quiet triumph over a government institution designed to destroy by assimilation the culture and lifeways the Little Swans embody.
The U.S. Army built Fort Simcoe in 1856 amid the Yakama War of 1855-58, but its life as a military installation was brief. In 1859, it was turned over to the Indian Service — the predecessor to today’s Bureau of Indian Affairs — for use as the Yakama Indian Agency headquarters.
The property was home to a government-run boarding school for Native children from 1860 to 1922, according to the recent federal report.
In May, the U.S. Department of the Interior released the first-of-its-kind study of Native American boarding schools. The investigative report showed that between 1819 and 1969, the U.S. operated or supported 408 boarding schools across 37 states or then-territories, including 21 schools in Alaska and seven schools in Hawaii.
Accompanying the 102-page report was a list of schools with the names of and information about two government-run or government-supported boarding schools in Yakima County — St. Joseph’s Boarding School, which stood in what was then North Yakima, near the intersection of Naches Avenue and today’s Lincoln Avenue; and the Fort Simcoe Boarding School.
Patsy Whitefoot’s grandmother, Lily Yoke Whitefoot, was 6 years old when she was forced to attend, she told the Little Swans and their supporters.
“They wanted to control us,” Whitefoot said as the sun dipped beyond the ridge and cooler air began to settle into the remote site west of White Swan.
Girls who attended the boarding school weren’t allowed to wear moccasins or wing dresses, she said; wing dresses were typical everyday clothing for Native girls then and are still worn today. Girls and boys weren’t allowed to speak their language and were punished if they did.
Boys’ long hair was shorn and their traditional clothing was replaced by European military-style uniforms. Christianity subverted Indigenous religious practices, and school administrators replaced some students’ given Indian names with Christopher Columbus, Andrew Jackson and Isaac Stevens.
A quest for information
The three large white wooden school buildings are long gone at Fort Simcoe. They included a dormitory for boys and a classroom building, which burned down on Dec. 12, 1919. The empty, weatherworn shell of the girls’ dormitory was demolished in February 1955, not long after the abandoned boys’ dormitory was torn down.
Today there are no structural remains or signs on the 200-acre property indicating where those buildings stood.
“It’s as if none of this occurred. ... It’s not even on the map,” said Jon Olney Shellenberger, former Yakama Nation archaeologist for 14 years and current program director of the American Indian Studies program at Central Washington University in Ellensburg.
Shellenberger is volunteering as the Nation’s former archaeologist and as a concerned tribal member, along with others, to use ground-penetrating radar and cadaver dogs to locate any graves. That work began in July and continues as time allows for Shellenberger and the other volunteers.
Among other research, tribal officials are also using Freedom of Information Act requests to seek all records pertaining to tribal student attendance and any type of record associated with the school, he said. They and many others want to know the names of every boarding school student and account for every single one.
“There’s a lot of questions that are being looked (into) and sources being reviewed. We’re just getting started,” Shellenberger said.
Some student names are known, among them several highly respected Yakama citizens and leaders who attended the Fort Simcoe boarding school, which was for young children through the age of modern seventh-graders. They include Louis Mann, Alex Shawaway and son Alba Shawaway, Lancaster Spencer, Tecumseh Yahotowit, Thomas K. Yallup, Watson Totus and William Charley, all of who eloquently spoke for and represented the Yakama Nation.
Some such as Kiutus Jim moved on to attend the Chemawa Indian School in Salem, Ore., or others. Jim also briefly attended the Carlisle Indian School in Pennsylvania. He was already well known then for his prowess as a runner and later would serve in World War I and as vice chairman of the Yakama Nation Tribal Council.
Yakima County historian and author Jo N. Miles presented information about those and other boarding school students, historic photos and his research of the Fort Simcoe school at the Pacific Northwest History Conference on Saturday in Kennewick. He said it differed from some other government- and church-operated Native boarding schools in that there was oversight from the nearby community, the press and religious leaders.
The school also employed Native teachers, he said. But students’ experiences depended heavily on school administrators and their attitudes, and some ran away because of that, among other reasons.
Yakama Nation citizen and scholar James Smith wrote about the Fort Simcoe boarding school in his 1993 master’s thesis, “To Assimilate the Children: The Boarding School at Chemawa, 1880-1930.” He quoted Robert Milroy, among the most notorious of the Fort Simcoe superintendents, in an excerpt from his thesis titled “Away From Their Barbarous Influences: The Yakama Boarding School at Fort Simcoe.”
Published as a pamphlet, “Away From Their Barbarous Influences” has been available at the Yakama Nation Cultural Center bookstore.
“Indian children can learn and absorb nothing from their ignorant parents but barbarism. Hence the vast importance of detaching them from their parents as soon as they reach school age,” Milroy wrote.
Burials, but no cemetery
The boarding school for Yakama children and an industrial school for adults were established at Fort Simcoe after the Treaty of 1855. Children initially boarded in barracks built for soldiers. A new school and boys’ dormitory were built in 1881, and a girls dormitory was constructed in 1891.
None of those buildings remain. In studying a historic aerial photo of the site, Miles thinks those three buildings stood in the area between Mool Mool Springs and Fort Simcoe Road.
Shellenberger mentioned the current-day interpretive center, formerly a small schoolhouse, as a boundary marker of the area where the large wooden boarding school buildings may have stood. But as he said, his thoughts on their location, and those of others, are still the best-educated guesses they can make.
Fort Simcoe was added to the National Register of Historic Places in June 1974. Though it was built as a fort, with the first structure completed in December 1856, it doesn’t have a high protective fence surrounding the property or guard towers. The property is open and cattle regularly walk through and around it, along with bears and coyotes.
Also unusual for a fort, the site never had a designated cemetery area, Shellenberger said.
Shellenberger’s ancestor Nathan Hale Olney is buried east of the picnic area. Olney was an Indian agent for the Oregon Territory, among other roles, according to a plaque by his headstone. His is one of just two marked graves at Fort Simcoe.
As Shellenberger noted, the Find a Grave website has several burials listed under the heading of Fort Simcoe State Park Memorials. The other marked grave is that of Ruffin Thomson, a Confederate Army veteran and doctor who moved from Florida to Fort Simcoe for a role as clerk at the Yakama Indian Agency. Thomson died within a month of moving to the Yakima Valley and is buried southwest on the cemetery trail from Olney’s gravesite.
“(Fort Simcoe) was built during the Indian wars to regulate the Yakamas, but there’s no designated cemetery. Pretty much every fort in the state had a designated cemetery,” he said.
Two of the burials are of people associated with running the fort, “but nothing about the boarding school,” he said.
When federal officials released their report of Native American boarding schools in May, they also identified more than 500 student deaths at the institutions nationwide, using records from about 20 of the schools. Officials said then that figure could grow exponentially as research continues.
“You would think there would be deaths,” Shellenberger said. “Natives were (hanged) there from the trees during the wars. ...What happened to those people? We don’t know, or if there were any children who died (there),” he said. “Were they taken elsewhere or buried there?”
Slow process
Such questions prompted Shellenberger’s work with ground-penetrating radar. It’s a slow process, especially considering the fact that those involved are all volunteers and do the work when they can.
“We can really go only 20 by 20 meters at a time. That’s the largest you want to go, and (the site is) a very large area to cover. ... 20-by-20-meter grids will take several years,” he said.
Research is crucial and could speed the process. Ground-penetrating radar is a complex science, and the context is important, he said.
“The reading under the ground could be a piece of metal or it could be a grave,” Shellenberger said. “Records are just such an important part of this, trying to understand what might be under the ground there.
“This is a multiphase, multistep process and there’s no written guidebook for finding unmarked Indian burials at boarding schools,” he said.
Tribes in Canada are already well on their way in doing this work, he said. It’s not about the money; it’s the time required to gather and interpret the data.
“Not to mention all the research that still has to get done for all the students,” he said. “Are all those students accounted for, the ones that attended? Or did some go missing? Is there a record of those things? I don’t know.”
Shellenberger has received assistance from Yakama Women in Trades, which is a chapter of the statewide Washington Women in Trades. The local chapter helped with part of the funding for the ground-penetrating radar machine because women are being trained on how to do archaeological technician work.
Others who are volunteering with Shellenberger in this work are Steven Hackenberger, a professor at Central; and Iylani Ike, a Yakama Nation Tribal School graduate whose senior project centered on Native boarding schools. “She’s come out quite a few times to do GPR,” he said.
His wife, Emily Washines, a Yakama scholar and historian, also helped Shellenberger get the necessary permissions for the work through the Yakama Nation’s cultural resources program. And Pamela Harding of Marysville brought a cadaver dog to search the property.
“Because there’s not a marked cemetery ... we’re kind of building out from those spots where the dog indicated,” Shellenberger said.
“We’re really piecing together a really traumatic part of our history that isn’t easy to swallow, but at the same time it’s necessary,” he said. “To me it’s kind of an all-hands-on-deck situation.”
Anyone who attended or worked at the Fort Simcoe school is dead, and it doesn’t seem like a lot of the information they could have provided has been passed down, Shellenberger said. He knows of some boarding school staff members but needs more detailed records about who worked there, who attended and the comings and goings of people at the school.
“We just want answers for our people,” he added. “I think there’s value in the government recognizing something wrong was done, but until we know that all of our children are safe and accounted for, that’s just going to be one more obstacle in healing. If I can help do that, that’s great.”
What happened there?
Shellenberger’s ancestor knew the Rev. James Harvey Wilbur, the Methodist minister who was superintendent of the Fort Simcoe boarding school along with his work as a missionary and an Indian agent for the federal government.
Wilbur “oversaw a fairly harmonious period between around 1860 and 1883,” according to a brochure produced by the Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission.
But school details on the federal list also indicate students’ lives were heavily regimented under Wilbur.
“They had to awake at 5 a.m., and after breakfast worked either in the garden, saddle, harness or clothing shops at the school, with three hours set aside for classroom study, either 9 a.m.-noon or 1-4 p.m., depending on the student’s session, and it was back to work until 6 p.m. for dinner,” the description says.
Singing and prayers followed at 7 p.m. with bedtime at 8.
Among the boarding school’s several superintendents, Milroy was particularly notorious. The former Civil War general and lawyer wanted to increase the boarding school enrollment and employed Indian police to round up children for schooling. Parents who refused to send their children to the school were fined, imprisoned or sentenced to labor.
When conservative Wash-at religious chief Cotiahan refused to send his son to school, Milroy jailed him for two weeks, plus hard labor, until he relented, Miles said.
Milroy left in 1886. Samuel Enyart followed; under his six-month administration, the pinewood beds in the school needed to be replaced with iron bedsteads to combat a vermin infestation and the buildings were in a dirty and shoddy condition, the inspector general reported after an investigation, according to the federal list description.
In “Away From Their Barbarous Influences,” Smith said 1889 marked a low point of the boarding school. That year, Indian Service inspectors traveled to Fort Simcoe “to investigate disturbing allegations,” he wrote.
The school’s superintendent changed three times from July 1888 to June 1889. Inspector T.D. Marcus reported in May that year about finding “much restiveness and discontent” among the Yakama students. “This was ‘wholly due to the maltreatment they received at the hands of Samuel Motzer, Supt. in charge,’” Smith wrote in quoting Marcus.
Nine girls ran away from the boarding school rather than be subjected to Motzer’s harsh discipline for breaking school rules.
A large group of Yakama parents visited Marcus and complained about Motzer’s treatment of their children. They told him two children had died from the effects of blows Motzer inflicted on them. “Motzer (had) whipped their children with a heavy rawhide or riding whip, ... beating them until their flesh was black and blue,” Smith wrote in quoting Marcus’ May 16, 1889, report.
Accompanying the parents was a 10-year-old boy “covered with bruises.” Marcus also reported that on the day he met with parents, which was May 15, 1889, a small boy was beaten so severely that he “took to his bed ... and was not able to leave it ... and was under medical treatment,” Smith quoted Marcus from his report.
Motzer resigned at Marcus’ request on May 15, 1889. Marcus praised the new superintendent and his wife in his report, and said despite the disturbing findings, students at the Fort Simcoe school “compared favorably to those on other reservations in their physical and mental capacity.”
The Fort Simcoe Boarding School closed in 1922, when the Yakama Agency was relocated to Toppenish, and the children either attended local public schools or were sent to boarding schools in Oregon and Kansas.
In December 1955, former students gathered for a reunion at the Satus Longhouse. It featured dinner and “folk dancing,” according to an article in the Yakima Daily Republic. “The folk dancing will include dances the people learned while they were students at the boarding school,” the article said.
Kiutus Jim and George Umtuch were in charge of the program, which featured Don Carr as the speaker. Carr was superintendent of the Yakama Nation from 1912-24. Mrs. Jason Sam was the organization’s secretary-treasurer. Cooks for reunion meal were Emma Mesplie, Rose Jim, Cecelia Totus, Rose Jack and Georgia Olney Brisbois.
The present and the future
A letter introducing the recent federal report on boarding schools said it “confirms that the United States directly targeted American Indian, Alaska Native, and Native Hawaiian children in the pursuit of a policy of cultural assimilation that coincided with Indian territorial dispossession.”
When the report was released, the Interior Department announced “The Road to Healing” tour with stops throughout Indian Country. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland has visited Oklahoma and Michigan so far, and is scheduled to visit Hawaii, Michigan, Arizona and South Dakota. More states will be announced in 2023.
In a recent online interview with Native News Online, Haaland mentioned appreciation to Congress for an additional $7 million in funding and said federal officials are working on a second report.
“I can’t tell you when that report will be done,” she said. “I can’t tell you exactly what will be in that report, but certainly the oral history that we have been able to gain since starting the Road to Healing Tour will likely be a part of that.”
Patsy Whitefoot, who lives between the sites where her grandmother attended boarding school and the Christian mission she attended as child, understands and knows the trauma of boarding school experiences.
Some may not be ready to speak about it yet. But it’s important to listen and learn from those who are — and the cultural knowledge they can share.
“Learn your history. Learn who you are,” Whitefoot said.
