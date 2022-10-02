Harman Center presentation on Fort Simcoe Boarding School

Yakima Valley historian and author Jo N. Miles will present historic photos and his research of the Fort Simcoe Boarding School on Oct. 7 at the Harman Center in Yakima.

The program, "Fort Simcoe School 1860-1920," will begin at 1 p.m. at the center at 101 N. 65th Ave.

Call the center at 509-575-6166 for more information.