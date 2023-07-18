Optimism about the Rotary Marketplace, downtown Yakima's potential and the passion of downtown business owners are things Curt Wilson has noticed right away in his new job.
Recently hired as director of the Downtown Association of Yakima, Wilson also has been impressed with the co-workers and volunteers who advocate for Yakima's downtown.
“I’m just excited to be here,” Wilson said in a recent interview with the Yakima Herald-Republic.
“More than anything, I would like people to know that the people here (at DAY) are really committed to making downtown a place that Yakima can be proud of. And I’m committed to that as well,” he added.
Wilson, who was born in Sunnyside and raised in Olympia, has an extensive background in marketing and promoting businesses, nonprofit event design and management, graphic design, personnel recruitment and performance assessment, and project planning.
Most recently Wilson was employed by the Washington State Employment Security Department, where he had held various supervisory and marketing positions since 2009. Prior to that, he was a senior vice-president for O Bee Credit Union and owned his own marketing firm.
Joe Mann, president of the DAY board of directors, said Wilson’s job experiences, energy and enthusiasm for the Yakima community made him a strong candidate to replace former DAY Director Andrew Holt, who resigned in March to take a similar job in Lawrence, Kan.
The Downtown Association of Yakima is a nonprofit organization dedicated to the revitalization of the downtown core and its historic preservation. DAY is an accredited member of the Washington Main Street Program.
During a July 11 breakfast meeting with downtown business owners, Wilson said he believes cooperation and compromise are key ingredients toward making progress, both locally and nationally.
“To me, cooperation is one of our greatest strengths as a nation,” Wilson said. “A lot of people are so committed to their position, and they see cooperation as a weakness, but to me it’s a strength. When we cooperate and compromise with each other, we can get things done.
“I said in my meeting yesterday that I was a volunteer firefighter for a short time,” he added. “One of the things they say in the fire service is, ‘We will risk a little to gain a little. If you risk nothing you’ll gain nothing, but we’ll risk a lot to gain a lot.’
“That’s a little bit like what we need to do in Yakima to move forward. But you have to decide what you’re willing to give up in order to gain something.”
Wilson discussed his background, the strengths of downtown Yakima and its challenges during an interview last week at the DAY offices on South First Street.
Can you tell us a little about your background?
I’ve been living in Yakima part time. I’m still back and forth between Olympia. During the pandemic, I could work from anywhere, so I was working a bit from here.
I was born in Sunnyside, but my father was a state patrolman and he was reassigned to Olympia when I was 3 years old, so I grew up in Olympia from age 3 until graduating from high school at age 18.
I played two years of junior college basketball at Skagit Valley Community College. I transferred over to Washington State University and high-jumped (for the track team) over there. Earned my bachelor of fine arts with an emphasis in communication and design.
What prompted you to seek the DAY director’s job?
Mostly it was just the time I’ve spent in this community. I fell in love with it, and I just felt like there was so much potential here. It just needed some energy behind it, maybe some new ideas.
Quite honestly, I worked 14 years for the state and I was ready for a change. The pandemic kind of had me at a desk, working inside more, and I wanted to be out in front of the community. So I thought this was a great opportunity.
Going with first impressions, then, what do you think about downtown Yakima and the DAY?
I think DAY has a lot of passionate people involved in it. I’ve been really impressed with our staff and their commitment, their thoughts and ideas, and their camaraderie.
I think that, like a lot of organizations that rely on volunteers, there’s a lot to be done. I’m still trying to really get my arms around what all those things are.
Some of our strengths are, this new (Rotary Marketplace) is a great opportunity for us to be out there in the community and do great things. The team of volunteers that’s there working on that, day in and day out — I’ve been down there once and I was super impressed with them.
I spoke at our business breakfast meeting the other day (July 11) and I was super excited to see the turnout and the level of involvement from downtown business owners.
As far as the community goes, Yakima is a very friendly town. I think everybody wants to see the downtown really thrive. There’s different ideas about how to get there. I’m waiting for more direction from the board, and they’re giving me some opportunity to just take it all in.
Downtown business districts everywhere have challenges, not just in Yakima. What do you see as some of the challenges you’ll have here?
The biggest challenge is the city’s talking about budget cuts, and we don’t know how those are going to affect us yet. Certainly budget cuts would affect us if they decide to cut from DAY.
I just think there’s a lot to do, and resources are always going to be an issue. Some of the past failures to get things to the finish line have left some community people frustrated, so we have to overcome that. We have to overcome those past experiences and maybe there’s new opportunities there.
Besides the farmers market, what are some plans to use the Rotary Marketplace?
My understanding is that we have it from 5 p.m. Friday to early Monday morning in our lease agreement. During those times, I believe it’s going to be available to rent if people have large parties or whatever. We’re still working through some of that.
Some people might want to use it as a hall; there’s room for a wedding reception or whatever. It’s intended to be used as a public space and be available for the public to access at some point.
We’re open to other ideas — if the public has other ideas of how they’d like to use it, we’re all ears.
Could Downtown Summer Nights possibly be held there?
That has been considered, and it is definitely something that we might be able to use in that space if we changed the event day, to Friday night or something. We’d have to arrange that with the lessor, if they would let us have it on Thursday nights or we would move to Friday nights.
There’s a lot of setup and tear-down that goes into Downtown Summer Nights, and even with the (farmers) market. The setup and tear-down would have to happen after the parking lot was empty and without obstructing the tenants of those buildings.
What are some of the things you like to do in your free time?
Since moving to Yakima I’ve been learning to fly fish. I certainly like to explore how hops are used (laughs). I like to sample how hops are used!
More than that, I like to hike, I like the outdoors. I’m an avid cribbage player. I’ve actually been able to attend first Thursdays at the Public House; they have cribbage.
I also enjoy home improvement projects. I’m a big DIY’er.
If you’re going to get street tacos, what type of meat do you choose for your filling?
It’s probably going to be chicken or beef.
