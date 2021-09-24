For the first time in 30 years, La Casa Hogar will have a Hispanic immigrant at its helm. Magaly Solís will take over as executive director on Oct. 4.
"I am happy and flattered to have been named the first Hispanic director of La Casa; it is a great honor," Solis said. She has been the organization's citizenship program manager for the past seven years.
La Casa Hogar serves Latino immigrant families in the Yakima Valley through early learning, adult education, English and citizenship programs. Its vision is to transform divided neighborhoods into connected and united communities. It celebrated its 30th anniversary in 2020.
After La Casa Hogar's outgoing Executive Director Laura Armstrong announced her retirement in May, a transition team was formed, which included six staff members, two board members and four La Casa volunteers and students, Solís said.
"The team worked together with the board, and both decided to conduct an internal search process," Solis said. "All members, including the students, nominated their candidates, and six of them emerged. Then, there were interviews, and several did not want to go through the process. In the end, I was left. I filled out the application, was interviewed, and finally, I was elected."
La Casa serves women, children and migrants, and it was important "that a person from the same community we serve to be represented in the leadership. This was always one of the objectives of the current director," Solís added.
"Our organization has developed and cultivated leadership from within. Most of the staff members started as users or students of La Casa, and because of that, there was an internal search," she said.
She said she feels ready to take on the position. "I have the skills and experience necessary to manage administrative activities, direct and create programs, seek resources for the operation of a nonprofit organization, such as fundraising, and organize workgroups, in addition to working with the organization's leadership group. We are a strong group that has worked very hard together, and we are ready for the new phase."
Solís said she is excited and grateful to have the support of her colleagues.
"There is a very high level of energy. We have worked hard for this transition," she said. "I feel very fortunate — we are a family."
Outgoing director
Armstrong is stepping down Oct. 1. She said it's important to have someone in leadership who speaks the same language and has the same experiences as the people La Casa Hogar serves.
"This transition is part of an organizational strategy and long-term goal that we have had since I took over six years ago because, from the beginning, I knew that we should have a representative of the community," she said. "There are almost no Latinos in leadership positions in Yakima, and more than half of the population is Hispanic. It is time to start changing this."
She noted that of La Casa's 20 employees, 18 have the life experiences from migrant and Hispanic communities.
"When I arrived, there were only seven of us on the team with a few volunteers, but we started training and giving confidence to the students," she said. "Now we have 20 employees, and half of them were students in our programs, then volunteers, now they work here full time, and many employees are now leaders or supervisors."
She said there were many needs when she first arrived at the organization, such as updating the roof and renovating the office building. The organization has prioritized strong finances and fundraising, and opened an expanded early learning building called Escuelita earlier this year.
Armstrong said she has no firm plans for her future. She said she will continue to support the new director, then she will take a break.
"The work at La Casa has been very hard, and then I will look for new options — maybe I would do a master's degree or continue in the fight for human rights, or environmental issues that I am passionate about. There is a project I want to explore, where farmworkers can be co-owners of their land, maybe I will focus on that, but I don't know yet. But if I'm going to stay in Yakima, it's my home," the Connecticut native said.
Armstrong said she has total confidence in Solís and asked that the community continue to support La Casa.
Vision
For her part, Solís said that, although La Casa did not officially have Hispanic directors, two Latinas helped in its beginnings. "One of them, Ninfa Gutiérrez, had the vision to found the organization to help women and children, and Luz Monroy's work established the structure of a community support organization."
The organization operates remotely due to COVID restrictions, and virtual opportunities to meet Solís are forthcoming.
This story first appeared in Spanish in El Sol de Yakima, the Yakima Herald-Republic's sister publication.
