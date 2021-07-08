Heather Hastie-Ulery is gregarious, has a vibrant smile and recently received her seventh tattoo — an anchor with her two children’s names on it.
She prides herself in being a leader that is true to herself. It earns her respect from students, parents and staff of A.C. Davis High School alike. She meets them as she is — as herself — and aims to meet them where they are. That applies to all student backgrounds and needs, from English language learners to students with different abilities or those with disciplinary records. It also applies to engaging parents in the school environment. As the high school’s new principal, she plans to visit fields and warehouses to connect with parents on their own time in places that are convenient to them.
Hastie-Ulery took the helm of the high school a week ago, but it’s been a longtime dream of hers. She served for eight years as assistant principal alongside Ryan McDaniel, who became East Valley High School’s new principal at the start of the month.
An English and music teacher by trade, Hastie-Ulery has developed an array of skills in her 24 years in education to this point. She had overseen migrant, science and mathematics programs as the Davis assistant principal for the past eight years; coordinated federal and state programs for the district; consulted with districts throughout the Valley while working for Educational Service District 105; become passionate about supporting English language learners; earned her superintendent credentials and served as an assistant superintendent in both Mattawa and Kansas.
But it was her desire to work with kids close-up and see their educational outcomes improve — as well as the relationships she had with staff, students and families at Davis — that made this role her dream version of leadership.
In the school’s more than 100-year history, there had been just one woman principal before her, Karen Garrison.
Garrison served from 1994-2000: “Absolutely the best job I ever had,” she said of her roughly 30-year career in education.
Garrison aimed to be a role model for female students, allowing them to see themselves in positions of leadership. This was also a benefit for male students, she said, who learned to respect a leader of the opposite sex.
Over two decades have passed since she left the role, Garrison said. A handful of principals served after her, including McDaniels, who served in the role from 2014 until the end of June, when Hastie-Ulery became the second woman to lead the school in its history.
Growing a passion
Hastie-Ulery decided she wanted to be an educator in second grade. As a student, she was a passionate clarinet player and envisioned herself as a band director. While that dream carried her through her K-12 education, during college at Central Washington University, she realized schools often had only one band director, and they were primarily male.
“I thought, ‘I better have something else.’ And I love English and grammar and language arts,” she said.
She majored in English language arts and music. She was then offered a band instructor position in White Salmon or an English position at an alternative high school in Kirkland.
Taking the path in Kirkland, she taught English as well as guitar and piano while completing her master’s degree at University of Washington. While she never did serve in the band director role she had once envisioned, this roughly six-year teaching period led her to one of her deepest passions: supporting English language learners. In Kirkland, she said, there was a significant population of Hmong students, which sparked an interest in how to teach subjects like writing to students who spoke English as a second language. It wasn’t her focus, but inclusionary teaching became part of her approach.
From there, Hastie-Ulery taught English and music through project-based learning at an alternative high school in Quincy for a year. It was early in the integration of project-based learning in schools, but students in the program helped restore the Reiman-Simmons House museum, she said.
She spent a handful of years overseeing the incorporation of technology into teaching through Educational Service District 105, an agency based in Yakima that supports K-12 schools in the region. During her time there, she worked primarily with smaller school districts, rather than Yakima School District.
After completing her superintendent credentials at Washington State University, she was then brought on as assistant superintendent in Mattawa, where she continued to work with English language learners and migrant students for a year before an illness in the family took her and her husband to Kansas for a year.
But Hastie-Ulery missed the multicultural and familial feel of a community like Mattawa. To her, she said, Yakima had those characteristics — it was just bigger. She returned to Yakima to work in administration for the Yakima School District before becoming Davis’ assistant principal for the past eight years. Now, she said, she’s realizing her dream as she enters her first year as the high school’s principal.
Davis’ leader
Stepping into her new role, Hastie-Ulery said she is thrilled to be further breaking down barriers for women.
She also wants to break down barriers for students. Next week, she’ll begin a doctorate program through the University of Washington in equity and social justice. They’re lenses she already looks at education and leadership through.
One of her primary goals at Davis is to make students excited about and able to take any course they desire, she said.
She said this work starts with counselors who can help students build confidence or learn study skills. Going into the 2021-22 school year, the high school will have two new counselors. That brings the total to seven, plus a social-emotional expert. Each Monday will allow for an hour of devoted career and social-emotional counseling, she said, helping to address the large body of students who struggled during the pandemic.
A new pre-teaching method is also in her plans, which would allow students who are struggling to take a class during zero- or seventh period where they can get a base understanding of new topics before the main lesson, preventing them from being overwhelmed with new information. Students would feel better equipped to take on the material, and earn credit while doing it, helping them to stay on track for graduation.
A group of about 125 freshmen who were identified as struggling in eighth grade will be part of a new freshman success group, she said.
“Those are some of the kids you lose after their sophomore year,” she said. “If you can try to catch them early and keep them engaged, then the hope is that we can keep them moving forward and engaged in school.”
In cohorts of 25, they’ll all have the same five teachers and rotate through science, history, English, math and freshman seminar with them. This will allow the teachers to focus on these high-risk students’ needs and cultivate practices like study skills.
She’s focused on data, and plans to look at things like honors participation and graduation rates to see where there is improvement and among what groups the school is lacking in progress. In recent years, for example, she said Davis has International Baccalaureate participation switch slightly from being white, male dominated to female, Latino dominated — meaning educators have done a good job of piquing these two groups’ interest in the courses. While graduation rates have improved across the board in recent years prior to COVID-19, she said male English language learners have seen a smaller rate of improvement, showing a need for more focus on these students.
For all of this, she said, she’s keeping her eyes on district goals outlined by its strategic plan. She’s tried to earn the buy-in of students, parents and staff in her years working with them, building relationships, and navigating her leadership role with authenticity.
“There’s so much you can do in a building and actually see the impact for kids,” she said. She’s thrilled to be continuing that work.