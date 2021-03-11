New opportunities for COVID-19 vaccine appointments targeted to child care providers are popping up throughout Washington.
Rite Aid is exclusively offering COVID-19 vaccines to school staff and licensed child care providers on Thursday and Friday through the federal pharmacy program. Appointments will reopen to all eligible individuals on Saturday, March 13, it said in a Thursday news release.
Those eligible can make an appointment online by visiting www.riteaid.com/covid-19.
The state Department of Children, Youth and Families sent child care providers information on Wednesday about locations specifically targeting child care providers for COVID-19 vaccine appointments, according to a spokesperson.
In response to news that in-home child care providers were struggling to secure vaccine appointments, the Selah School District in Yakima County opened vaccine appointments at its Thursday clinic to these workers. The clinic was open to its employees, surrounding school districts and local child care centers. The information was disseminated to eligible providers through the child care union and Child Care Aware of Washington. Roughly 10 local providers signed up as a result, said Selah Superintendent Shane Backlund.
DCYF has urged child care providers to be patient as they pursue vaccine appointments, as supply across Washington state is still limited.