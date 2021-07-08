“Everyone say ‘veggies’ on three,” shouted Anthony Peterson, deputy CEO of OIC of Washington, as a group of 50 kids posed for a group picture before planting flowers and vegetables during a grand opening of OIC’s community garden on Thursday.
Opportunities Industrialization Center (OIC) of Yakima, a nonprofit working to eliminate unemployment and poverty, has owned the garden area on Fruitvale Boulevard for years, though it was overgrown since no one was tending to it, said Adrianne Garner, director of the Henry Beauchamp Community Center.
Northwest Harvest offered funding to the Yakima County Food Equity Coalition and when the group wanted to use the money for a community garden, Garner suggested the garden space at OIC.
About 70 plants were donated for the project, with the majority from Superfresh Growers, Garner said. The site has 10 garden beds, and kids ages preschool through eighth grade planted six or seven plants in each one.
The garden features eggplants, squash, tomatoes, jalapeno peppers, habanero peppers and herbs, said Gabriel Gibbens, an AmeriCorps VISTA completing a year of service at OIC.
The produce will be given out to the community at the OIC food bank, across the street from the garden.
“Lots of the food bank boxes are just canned and boxed goods,” Gibbens said. “Fresh produce is really essential for those families because if their main source of food is the food bank, then they might not get a lot of fresh produce in their diet.”
OIC runs Henry Beauchamp Community Center in Yakima, which operates a summer camp through August. The kids visit community pools, learn golf through First Tee, a nonprofit in Yakima, and learn computer coding through Washington State University, said Frank Navarro, manager at Henry Beauchamp Center.
On Thursday, the kids were driven in two vans to the OIC community garden site to plant the flowers and vegetables. The students all attend elementary and middle schools in the Yakima School District.
Emiliano Jimenez, 13, had no prior experience gardening until he planted a flowerpot during his first week of camp at the Henry Beauchamp Community Center. He was able to take home the flowers and continue to care for them.
Syndi Paris, another student at the Henry Beauchamp summer program who is 9, said her flowers have grown a lot since she planted them. She said she has diligently put her flowerpot in the sun for three hours each day.
EPIC, a nonprofit that provides preschool services, brought 14 kids ages 4 and 5 to the community garden opening. EPIC has a site on the OIC property on Fruitvale Boulevard, adjacent to the new garden.
Most of the preschoolers had never gardened before and enjoyed planting parsley, cilantro and marigold flowers. Lowe’s donated 23 vegetable and flower plants for EPIC to plant in the garden, said Anjie Torres, ECEAP Director for EPIC.
“This is a great opportunity for (the kids) to do an actual study,” Torres said. “They’re working on doing a plant study learning about seeds and how plants grow and they’re pretty excited.”
The community garden is a combined effort between OIC, Yakima County Food Equity Coalition, Yakima County, Asian Pacific Islander Coalition, Peace Keeper Society, Northwest Harvest, Yakima School District and EPIC, among other community members.