New Columbia Fruit Packers is beginning an internal investigation into concerns raised by workers at its Yakima fruit packing facility.
Workers sent a letter to company management and had a news conference last week with the nonprofit Fair Work Center where they raised concerns about New Columbia’s sick leave policy and the working conditions in Yakima.
In a statement shared with the Yakima Herald-Republic, New Columbia said it had received the letter and will investigate workers’ claims.
“We have received a copy of the letter. We are just beginning our internal investigation and will respond appropriately. All employee complaints are taken very seriously. We value our employees,” New Columbia officials said in an email statement.
Workers said the sick leave policy did not give them enough time to care for themselves or their family members. Several said they had to come into work when they weren’t feeling well or when their doctor told them not to.
Workers also said they wanted more respect in the workplace. They said supervisors would yell at them, closely monitor bathroom and water breaks and give some workers preferential treatment. The sick leave policy has been in place for about two years, workers said. They added that other workplace issues have been present for longer.
New Columbia Fruit Packers on Fruitvale Boulevard previously was Frosty Packing and Jack Frost. In October 2022 Goldman Sachs Asset Management purchased Frosty Packing of Yakima and Columbia Fruit Packers of Wenatchee and merged them into the new company, which processes apples and cherries.
