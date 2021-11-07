Two former tenant spaces will be combined as a new coffee shop opens at 2402 S. First St., Suite 102, in Yakima.
The strip mall is home to a Subway restaurant, JayDay Nails salon, Aspen Dental office, Eyemart Express store and Cricket Wireless outlet.
Businesses formerly occupying the site include Palace Jeweler jewelry repair and a Cartridge World store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.