UNION GAP — The southeast corner of Main Street and Valley Mall Boulevard in Union Gap will be the site of a new Circle K convenience store and gas station.
City of Union Gap officials confirmed a convenience store with fuel canopy is in the process of being built at the site, which previously housed the Valley Medi-Center and A.C. Auto Sales. Both of those structures have been torn down and excavation work has begun for the new building.
Circle K has a convenience store at 1711 E. Nob Hill Blvd. in Yakima, but it is operated by a different owner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.