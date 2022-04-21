New cameras installed throughout Yakima will make it easier for police to track criminals using a car in a violent crime, Police Chief Matt Murray told the Yakima City Council Tuesday.
The 22 Flock Safety cameras were purchased in 2021 using $130,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds from the city, Murray said. They were installed two weeks ago and have already changed the way police deal with crimes involving cars, Murray said.
He said the cameras record the back of vehicles, registering the license plate, make, model and year. If police put in an inquiry for a specific vehicle, it will send back the locations where that vehicle was seen, he said.
Police can then send multiple officers to approach the vehicle, he said.
“This is not about tracking people,” Murray said. “This is about finding cars that are associated with crime.”
Since the cameras were installed, there have been 13 recovered vehicles, two recovered guns and two recovered license plates in Yakima, he said.
Murray said the cameras were used to locate the car of a man suspected of molesting a 6-year-old last week.
“His car drove by, we identified who he was,” Murray said. “We were able to apprehend him within a couple days rather than weeks.”
Detectives from the YPD Special Assault Unit, Gang Unit and agents of the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives followed the suspect for most of the morning on April 13 while he drove around the area near an elementary school before receiving DNA results and making an arrest, according to a police news release about the incident.
Murray said the cameras, and good police work, helped locate the vehicle and then the suspect.
The locations of the cameras are not being shared with the public, but Murray said studies were conducted to find the best positioning to view the backs of vehicles.
He said future police vehicles will come with the cameras built-in, and cameras are also available for purchase by private citizens and businesses.
“If there are people who want to know how to get involved and reduce violent crime and also improve safety in your home or business, this is a way you can do it,” Murray said.
He said local businesses are already looking at purchasing nine more cameras. Police have access to the data in real-time, he said, and the data automatically deletes after 28 days.
“It's going to be pretty hard to use a car to commit a violent crime in Yakima, if this program expands and keeps going and going,” Murray said.
Mayor Janice Deccio said she hopes the new technology cuts down on the number of auto thefts and other crimes in Yakima.
“It’s not only safer for officers, but safer for the public,” she said.
Analysts
Murray also provided an update on the department’s two crime analysts at the Tuesday meeting.
The analysts have been active for six weeks, Murray said, completing training and looking at police data.
The analysts will work with Flock camera data, but also have other projects. One project is focused on crash reduction, Murray said.
“We're looking at all of the data surrounding the locations where we're having the worst and most serious accidents,” Murray said. “These guys are crunching those numbers and helping us get an idea of where that is, where we should do enforcement and what type of enforcement we should do.”
The analysts also will work on the domestic violence data collection project and projections of fuel costs for city departments, Murray said.
