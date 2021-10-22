SELAH — Offering craft-brewed beer, hard cider, wine and nonalcoholic beverages, Selah Springs Brewing Co. is now open at 310 S. First St. in Selah.
Couples A.J. and Becky Keagle and Chris and Julie Swedin opened their business in August; it’s open 4-9 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.
“We are family friendly, and we offer a food menu provided by Nana Kate’s, a small business that recently closed down,” Becky Keagle said. “A.J. and Chris have more than 40 years of combined brewing experience with Yakima-area breweries.”
For more information, call 509-698-2212 or visit Selah Springs Brewing Company’s Facebook or Instagram page.
