Visitors to popular Kittitas County sno-parks have a new source for avalanche information, which is still crucial as shown by the recent storm that brought heavy snow and high avalanche risks to the Cascades.
In March, four avalanche beacon boards were installed at the heavily used sno-parks at French Cabin Creek, Cooper River, 29 Pines and Crystal Springs Sno-parks, according to a news release from the Kittitas County Sheriff's Office. The boards were completed and installed in memory of Washington state trooper and Kittitas County resident Steve Houle.
On Feb. 8, 2021, Houle was caught and buried in an avalanche while snow-biking in the French Cabin Creek area, north of Cle Elum. Sheriff’s office deputies and volunteers with Kittitas County Search and Rescue rode into the steep, remote backcountry where Houle’s riding partner showed them what happened, the release said.
Houle’s body was recovered and escorted home to his family after hours of searching with probes and canines. His family partnered with search and rescue to buy and erect the seasonal beacon boards.
The solar-powered beacon boards activate automatically with nearby motion. They show people whether their avalanche beacon is transmitting properly. The boards also direct users to updated avalanche conditions and forecasts from the Northwest Avalanche Center (nwac.us) and remind them of basic avalanche safety practices and equipment.
Each of the donated beacon boards reads, “In Memory of Steve Houle — WSP 1168," memorializing Houle’s State Patrol badge number. The boards will be taken down later this month and reinstalled each winter, according to the sheriff's office.
