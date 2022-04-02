The Never Say Never half marathon will take place on April 30, 2022, at French Canyon Farms in Tieton.
There are a limited number of spots available at www.runsignup.com/neversaynever. Registration is $75.
Walking participants will begin the race at 8 a.m. and runners will start at 9 a.m.
The course is almost completely flat and is ideal for runners and participants who want to walk. Spectators are welcomed to cheer on racers at the finish line.
Organizer Shelley Sleeper said half marathon is a race and a community event.
“We want folks to come out to cheer on the walkers and runners," she said. "Come enjoy the band, food trucks and an adult beverage. Bring the whole family for a fun day on our farm and hopefully meet a new friend."
The half marathon is hosted by nonprofit organization BOX. Proceeds will be donated to Davis High School to provide feminine hygiene products to students.
BOX is founded by women, dedicated to building connections that support women and girls in our communities. They collect menstrual supplies for women and girls who cannot afford them, de-stigmatize the conversation around periods and create awareness around the political issues that surround women's menstrual health by tackling these issues at the legislative level, according to the BOX website.
Yakima band, The Aphrodisi-YAKs, will be performing from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Drinks from Tieton Cider Works, Treveri and Bier Den will be for sale. Food trucks, The Rambler and Tacos Don Chayo, will be there too. Children can enjoy face painting and activities.
Marathon and event organizers will accept feminine hygiene product donations on day of the race.
Tickets for drinks and face painting will be available for purchase at French Canyon Farms.
