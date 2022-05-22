Zillah Lakes, a housing and commercial development on the southwest end of Zillah, has faced its share of hurdles since its inception in 2005.
A ditch that runs through the 220-acre site and into the Yakima River required federal permitting, which delayed development. Then the mortgage meltdown of the Great Recession hit.
Now, this close-knit community nestled between the Yakima Valley Highway and Interstate 82 may be on the path to full development, thanks to a newly installed road that will provide more access to the site.
The road — Vintage Valley Parkway — carves through the southern side of the development and parallels I-82 with intersection points leading into the development. The road stretches from First Avenue in Zillah westward to Buena Road. It features sidewalks, streetlights, benches and center medians with vegetation.
The road has yet to open as final project details have yet to be completed, said Zillah city Planning and Community Development Director Ardele Steele.
While the road provides required access to the site for more residential sites, it also opens up about 80 acres to potential commercial development, she said.
“We’re doing code amendments now,” Steele said. “We’re getting things geared up and as soon as they open up the door to the road, we’re pretty sure everything is going to pop off pretty quick.”
Present development
So far, there are about 80 homes and town houses at Zillah Lakes, with room for about 200 more.
There’s also some commercial development: A seven-room boutique hotel, a 4,500-square-foot events center and a substation for the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office.
There’s a three-hole executive golf course, a small vineyard, a swimming pool and a walking trail that loops the entire development.
This is scaled down a bit from the much more ambitious plan presented to city officials in 2006.
At that time, the plan was to build 850 upscale homes, town houses and apartments, a nine-hole championship golf course with two lakes, a winery, brew pub, shopping center and RV park on the former farmland.
Developers said the project would attract westsiders looking for a quiet place to retire. City officials embraced the project that potentially could have doubled the size of Zillah, which had a population of about 2,500 at the time.
The project was broken into multiple construction phases, with the first consisting of the golf course and about 70 homes ranging in price from $200,000 to $325,000.
But the market crash drove away many buyers, and several of the newly built homes were rented out.
A lot has changed as the economy recovered. All the homes and nearly all the town houses are sold.
The golf course — which was never fully built — was limited to three holes to make way for more commercial development, said development consultant and commercial real estate broker Scott Clark.
“From a developer standpoint and a commercial standpoint, this has made it a lot more palpable,” he said.
Clark said he’s receiving inquiries from local and regional developers interested in the commercial and residential sides of the development.
Steele said projects in 2019 showed the development having the potential to bring upwards of $100 million in commercial development.
“That was in 2019,” she said, noting recent inflation. “The fact of the matter is when you have a bunch of freeway frontage, you’re shooting yourself in the foot if you don’t take advantage of that.”
Close-knit community
Kevin Litton and his wife, Tina, were among the first to move into Zillah Lakes, and they’ve never regretted it.
They sold their Yakima home to find solace where they are now. Kevin is the president of the property owners’ association.
The Littons’ backyard faces one of the lakes in the development. From their back porch, they can feed fish, hop in their small rowboat to cruise the lake or watch the sun rise.
They can also walk the gravel trail around the development or take Vintage Valley Parkway on foot to the nearby restaurants and bakery.
“We love it,” Kevin said. “It’s the best thing we ever did.”
The small golf course is fun and easily accessible, he said.
“You never have to wait for a tee time — just walk out there,” Kevin said.
One recent afternoon, the Littons sat in their yard with neighbor Elsie Pearson, who has lived there since 2009, and talked about the neighborhood.
Residents know one another on a first-name basis in the development, Pearson said.
“This neighborhood, you can’t beat it,” she said. “We keep tabs on each other.”
Tina pointed to one year when harsh winds blew over trees throughout the Yakima Valley, including their neighborhood.
Men pulled out saws and helped clear fallen trees and branches for neighbors who didn’t have the means, she said.
“You don’t even think about it,” she said.
Neighbors hold monthly birthdays. At the first of the month, everyone receives a birthday card who is celebrating a birthday that month, Kevin said.
“It’s just a real close, continual family,” Pearson added.
There’s also weekend barbecue gatherings often held at homes, which can get a little packed sometimes, Tina said.
“You don’t want to slight anyone so you could get 20 people here,” she said.
“Summer months are nice because you can be outside, Pearson chimed. “Everyone has nice yards.”
Before the COVID-19 pandemic, residents would hold annual Halloween parties,
One resident operates a printing business and makes T-shirts for everyone noting the annual event, Kevin said.
The swimming pool is a good example of community collaboration, Kevin said.
“Everyone pitched in about $4,000 to $5,000 and we built it,” he said.
Site Manager Doug Lakman said the development often attracts people from the outside.
Reunions, quinceaneras, graduation parties and other gatherings are often held at the events center.
Groups from out of town stay at the boutique hotel. A bride and groom from Granger booked stays for out-of-town family who will attend their wedding, Lakman said.
And a Seattle-area Ferrari car club touring the state is making Zillah Lakes their first stop.
“That’s the kind of momentum we get,” Lakman said.
Now, commercial and residential developers are being sought as the next phases of the project begin, he said.
“That’s our goal,” Lakman said.
