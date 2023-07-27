When Ryan McNett saw smoke at Selah Veterinary Hospital last week, he knew he had to do something.
He forced his way inside and started saving animals.
“I just happened to be in the right place at the right time. I’m super happy the animals got out," McNett said
The fire started about 6:45 p.m. July 21.
McNett, a volunteer firefighter, was leaving his home a block away from the hospital when he and fiancée, Katlin Temple, saw black smoke.
Off duty, on his own without the proper equipment, McNett checked the building at 151 McGonagle Road was while Temple called 911.
“Something next to the stairs out back was on fire, next to the building," McNett said. "There were no cars in the parking lot, so I just started beating on the doors and windows. I looked for a garden hose nearby since the fire hadn’t caught on the building yet."
But he couldn’t find one, and as the fire started to rage out of control, McNett knew there had to be animals inside and he needed to get them out before the fire reached a nearby propane tank.
He used a large garden rock to break down the door frame since the windows had bars across them.
With help from a passerby, McNett was able to get inside and rescue an orange kitten and search the building for other animals. A hospital employee arrived to direct McNett to two more cats and a small dog.
“There was a large dog in a kennel towards the back of the building, near where the fire was," McNett said. "Another veterinary nurse helped guide me where to find a large Lab. I went back in to find him and that’s when I took in a puff of black smoke."
McNett heard sirens, and Selah firefighters were able to safely rescue the last dog.
“I waited at the doorway, and I was yelling for them to hurry up," McNett said. "They came out with the dog in and took him to the front with the veterinary nurse and he wasn't breathing, wasn't awake, his tongue was out of his mouth. I thought he'd passed,” McNett said.
“We got him on the grass, out front and we they put the oxygen on his nose and sure enough, he started to breathe.”
With all the animals out, McNett also needed aid. Paramedics took him to the hospital, where he stayed overnight.
People thanked and praised him on social media.
“I’m humbled," he said. "There was a lot of people that helped and did a lot of things. The veterinary nurses showed up, the passerby, firefighters. I led the charge but as soon as the help was there, it was all of us. I want to thank everyone involved. They should all be thanked. It wasn’t just me."
One cat later died of smoke inhalation.
The fire was caused by careless disposal of smoking material, said Doug Werts, fire safety specialist and fire investigator with the Yakima County Fire Marshal's Office.
The fire "completely gutted the rear half of the clinic and caused severe secondary heat and smoke damage to the rest of the building. At this time, it is completely unknown when we will be able to resume service,” Dr. Jess Yeary, DVM, said on the hospital's website.
The business is posting updates on its website and social media accounts.
The fire took just over an hour to contain, said Capt. Scott Willis of the Selah Fire Department.
The Selah Fire Department sent 16 firefighters and received help from the Gleed Fire Department, Yakima Training Center, Yakima Fire Department and East Valley Fire Department, Willis said.
