What’s the best way to find light in the darkness?
By any account, it was a tough start to 2020 in the Yakima Valley. Astria Regional Medical Center shut down, putting almost 500 people out of work. A Yakama woman’s body was found at the bottom of a cliff near the Columbia River. First responders were called to horrific homicide scenes, including a young couple killed and burned near Moxee.
But positive things happened, too. People saw what was happening, realized other people were hurting, and reached out to help.
Members of the Yakima Association of Faith Communities and the public gathered to bless the sites of the homicides, reclaiming the spaces for good. Families of missing and murdered indigenous women continue their search efforts and turn to advocacy to protect others. People reached out to Astria’s former employees with job search assistance, financial help, health care and other resources.
The late children’s television host Fred Rogers had a way of staying calm in a chaotic world: “When I was a boy, and I would see scary things in the news, my mother would say to me, ‘Look for the helpers. You will always find people who are helping,’” he said.
Mark Grange, a senior pastor at Heights Church in Terrace Heights, said he’s reminded his congregation that anytime something bad is happening in the world, so is something good.
“We live in such an interesting world that something beautiful and amazing and awesome is happening at the same time that something horrible and evil and awful is,” he said. “Focusing on life, the beauty of life, and the beauty of creation, can help with the negative.”
Local mental health and community leaders shared their thoughts on coping with negative news events, sudden changes, tragic life events, and what people can do to stay sane and empowered to be part of the solutions.
Working through it
Comprehensive Health hosted a transition, loss and self-care program for Astria employees who lost their jobs in January. Spokeswoman Tori Tarter said the event also created space to express appreciation for the tremendous impact those hospital employees had on the community.
Comprehensive Vice President Tim Shields and Senior Director Paul Nagle-McNaughton said staff talked with former Astria employees about the five stages of grief and loss: denial, anger, bargaining, depression and acceptance. Those stages, combined, require that people accept the reality of loss, work through their pain and grief, adjust to a new environment, and find an enduring connection with the past while moving forward with life.
Shields noted that getting people to the acceptance stage first requires recognition of where they are in the process.
“Before you can go into how to handle it, you have to understand what it is,” Shields said. “You have to know what emotion you’re having.”
Shields said former employees shared the hope that someone might still come in to buy the hospital, which he said was likely impossible and so fit into the “denial” stage. Others mentioned having trouble getting out of bed or leaving their houses, which staff classified as the “depression” stage. Staff shared that there was a purpose for each stage of grief. Anger, for example, can give people motivation to get going in a new direction.
“People want to go from denial to acceptance,” Nagle-McNaughton said. “They don’t want to go through all the things in the middle, but that’s where the healing takes place.”
Nagle-McNaughton said the self-care tips shared with former Astria employees also apply to anyone who might be struggling with January’s onslaught of news events or difficult changes in their own lives.
“There was a lot of sleeping that went on, not leaving the house, and that’s OK for about three days or so but not for a long time,” he said. “People need to give themselves some time, then start taking small steps, while being kind to themselves.”
Shields said that establishing new routines after loss or change is important, as a lack of structure during the day can allow people to ruminate on the negative events in their lives. Nagle-McNaughton also suggested unplugging as part of the healing process.
“You can only absorb so much before your body says, ‘I can’t do this anymore, and I’m going to eat, sleep or drink until I numb these feelings’,” Nagle-McNaughton said. “One of the tips for when people are going through change is to make your life boring. Unplug from the TV, don’t expose yourself to things that are traumatic for you.”
Shields also encouraged people to take a 30-day cleanse from social media. Even positive events shared by others can lead people to compare their lives to the seemingly happy posts and feel lacking, he said. Instead, he encouraged people to invest in face-to-face relationships.
“We tend to want to isolate when our moods are down, but social connection is very important,” he said. “Sometimes connecting is the last thing you want to do, but it can also be the best thing for you to do.”
The two added that feelings that interfere with daily functioning or last longer than 30 days may require professional counseling, which they said also can be a part of the healing process.
“We have to stop pretending that the brain is different from any other organ in the body,” Nagle-McNaughton said. “If you’re feeling things you haven’t before, it’s because you’re in an unusual situation and you’re working through it. It doesn’t mean you’re weak or that you’re going crazy.”
Connecting with others
Grange said members of his church community were particularly impacted by a Jan. 24 homicide-suicide in Selah. The couple, Emily Harris Escamilla and Daniel Escamilla, had been attending Heights Church for a few months prior to their deaths.
Grange, who has been a pastor for more than 15 years, said he’s seen increases in anxiety and depression in general over the years, which he linked to people becoming more isolated and independent of each other. He said the best way to respond is to be positive and build trusting relationships with others. Being vulnerable is a difficult but important part of connecting genuinely with others, he said.
“You can’t fix what you fake, and you can’t change what you’re willing to tolerate,” he said. “If we take what we’re experiencing and talk about it with others, we bring it to light and expose it so we can deal with it. Sometimes it takes someone else to help us see the good in the world and the good in ourselves.”
Grange said he believes that one of God’s greatest provisions to people can be other people. He said the church engages in community initiatives to help others.
“People come alive when they serve, so if I can get people to do something outside of themselves, they will find purpose,” he said. “When you get up and try to do good in the world, you start seeing the good in the world.”
Being a light for others also starts with being aware of whoever and whatever already is in people’s paths, he added.
“We all need to be in whatever environment God has placed us in,” he said. “We need to speak hope, exude kindness, wherever we may be. We need to build trust relationships with people so that when crisis hits, we can say, ‘How are you really doing?’”
Grange said one of the most powerful things people can do is listen to each other without judgment.
“If I could pray anything into our Valley, it would be a collaborative realization that we are in this together,” he said.
Helping how you can
The Rev. Shane Moore, a pastor at Wesley United Methodist Church, said recent local, national and international news has created anxiety for his congregation.
Some church members with children in Hong Kong and China are worried about the coronavirus outbreak. Others who work at Virginia Mason Memorial hospital have shared anxiety over the patient influx to the hospital that resulted from the Astria hospital’s closing, he said.
Moore said his way of coping with tragedies is to look for the humanity behind the headlines. When he reads about people committing crimes, he wonders about what brokenness happened in the people’s lives to drive them to the acts. Then he looks for opportunities to help.
“When we read stories on horrific things happening in our world, we need to step back and see the humanity,” he said. “Yes, there is so much negative, but there also is an opportunity to work there.”
Moore pointed to the moments of blessing as an immediate way that members of the community can become involved.
“We’ve gone to the sites of the recent homicides to reclaim the space for the sacred,” he said. “We are here to make a difference, and when we bless the ground, we are saying that we can see a new possibility for this space.”
Moore said opportunities to help others present themselves every day and people should act where they see a need. Moore said people might not know exactly how they want to get involved, only that they do. Recognition is the first step, he said. After that, people will start seeing opportunities to help. As they act, their lives will start to change, he said.
“Everyone making a massive difference in our world today started small,” he said. “Ask, ‘Where can I serve? Where’s the next place I can serve?’ And before you realize it, it’s changed your life.”
Missing an opportunity to help is OK, too — it’s part of the process of recognition, Moore said. Actions also don’t have to be tied to news or national events. Suddenly remembering someone and checking in with that person is an example of learning how to trust your inner voice, Moore said.
“If you keep thinking about someone, or their name pops into your brain, maybe you should check in with them,” he said. “We all have the ability to make those human connections.”
He also suggests having a list of at least five community resources to offer to those who may show up unexpectedly and need help, such as where to find shelter, food or mental health services.
“These homicides are not what our community is. We are so much more,” he said. “Recognize the resources and have those conversations.”