Yakima County residents in need of financial assistance for rent or utilities can get help with their application at an upcoming event.
English- and Spanish-language assistance will be available at the Yakima County Rental Assistance Fair planned for 3-8 p.m. Aug. 17 at the Henry Beauchamp Community Center, 1211 S. Seventh St. in Yakima.
LiveStories marketing manager Tina Tran said in a news release that the program aims to reduce barriers and improve access to funds for households impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
LiveStories is administering the Yakima County Rental Assistance Program, which has distributed over $17 million to about 4,000 households.
Applicants are asked to bring their lease and ledger, proof of income, utility bills and any eviction notices to the event, the release said.
More information is available at bit.ly/YakimaRentHelp.
Anyone with questions can email FORWARD-support@livestories.com or HumanServices@co.yakima.wa.us, or call 1-855-582-3973 or 509-574-1365.
