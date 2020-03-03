WorkSource, in partnership with the city of Yakima, will have a job fair Thursday at the Yakima Convention Center, 10 N. Eighth St., Yakima.
The job fair aims to connect those affected by the recent closure of Astria Regional Medical Center with employers and job opportunities. It is open to the general public as well.
More than 38 businesses from across the state will participate. They represent several industries, including health care, agriculture, retail, child care, security, manufacturing, office administration, law enforcement and social services.
Job seekers are encouraged to have copies of their resume on hand and be prepared for on-the-spot interviews.
The job far goes from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday.