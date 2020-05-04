A state stay-at-home may have modified public meeting procedures, but that hasn’t stopped Yakima residents from making their voices heard — as evidenced by dozens of comments received regarding the censure of City Councilman Jason White.
Gov. Jay Inslee temporarily modified the state’s Open Public Meetings Act during the coronavirus pandemic so that City Councils no longer have to host monthly meetings in person or accept public comment during those sessions.
Yakima City Council members started attending meetings remotely, with proceedings visible in real-time via the city’s livestream and YPAC channels. The council suspended public comments for the time being, but it encouraged Yakima residents to reach out to their council members or to the council body as a whole through email, mail, phone calls and the city’s website — and they have.
In late March and early April, City Councilman Jason White made a series of controversial posts on his personal Facebook page, calling the president of Yakima Pride ”an idiot” and urging people to disregard state and local stay-at-home orders.
The council’s rules of procedure allow for the censure of members who violate the body’s code of ethics or principles of conduct, with a hierarchy ranging from a verbal reprimand to the removal of council members from boards and assignments. On April 7, the council voted 6-0 to consider formally censuring White, who did not attend the meeting.
Two weeks later, the council voted 5-2 to censure him, with White and Councilwoman Kay Funk the dissenting votes.
A public records request for comments received by city officials April 7 through 21 resulted in 339 pages of written correspondence, including comments from at least 61 individuals, couples and groups who supported censuring White and eight who did not.
The documents provided also included inquiries into White’s censure from reporters, numerous pages of Facebook exchanges between White and city residents, city officials’ responses to residents, and a recall petition started by Yakima attorney Liz Hallock.
Those concerned with White’s actions said the posts were offensive, a threat to public health, and not worthy of First Amendment protections. Dozens of community members questioned White’s leadership and called for him to resign or for the council to remove him, which technically it cannot do.
Those who opposed the censure of White said his constituents should decide the matter with their votes, the council should focus on the community shutdown, the comments were protected by First Amendment and suggested the city was opening itself up to a lawsuit if it censured White.