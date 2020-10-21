Just a handful of days after voting began, the Yakima County Auditor’s Office has seen nearly 25% of ballots returned, far outpacing returns for the 2016 presidential election.
The elections office had received a total of 31,133 ballots as of Wednesday, for a 24.92% return rate with 13 days left until Election Day.
That’s more than double the number of ballots that had been received by the same point in the 2016 election, when the county had received 12,412 ballots or a less than 11% return rate. Turnout in that election was 71%.
This year, the local auditor's office is anticipating a turnout of 80%.
Yakima County has conducted elections by mail since 2005. Ballots are due at 8 p.m. Nov. 3. They can be returned to red county drop boxes or through the U.S. Postal Service. Mailed ballots need to be postmarked by Nov. 3.
The Yakima County election teams will be collecting from the red box drop sites twice as often as usual.
The office is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for anyone interested in viewing the process. Voters can check the status of their returned ballot at the website VoteWa.gov. Call the elections office at 509-574-1340 with questions.
Statewide turnout
Statewide, turnout was 17.6% as of Tuesday with 848,365 ballots returned, the Associated Press reported. In 2016, just 6.2% of ballots had been returned in the same timeframe, the secretary of state's office said.
In addition to voting for president and weighing in on 10 congressional races, voters will also decide on several statewide races including governor and lieutenant governor, scores of legislative races and a ballot measure on sex education.
The early turnout comes after the vote-by-mail state saw its highest primary turnout in more than five decades, with 55% of registered voters participating in the August election, leading election officials to prepare for record turnout that could surpass the previous state record of 84.6% in 2008.