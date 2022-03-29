A pair of U.S Navy jets out of Whidbey Island made an emergency landing at Yakima Air Terminal Tuesday morning.
Yakima firefighters stationed at the airport were alerted around 10:25 a.m. that an E/A-18 Growler had an emergency engine shutdown due to a warning light, and was headed to Yakima for an emergency landing, according to a fire department news release.
The electronic warfare aircraft was escorted by another Growler, and both landed at the airport without incident. Yakima Fire Department had its aircraft rescue firefighting apparatus, along with a truck and three engine companies, as well as an engine from West Valley Fire Department, the release said.
Yakima police closed traffic on South 40th Avenue, South 16th Avenue and Spring Creek Road during the incident.
The planes, which were at McCormick Air Center, took off later in the morning.
It is not the first time a military jet has made an emergency landing in Yakima. A Marine Corps Harrier flying from Whidbey Island to its home base in Yuma, Ariz., made an emergency landing in Yakima with its escort on March 30, 2018, and remained at the terminal for 10 days while being repaired.
