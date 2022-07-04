Yakima County hospitals have spent the last month struggling to keep a fluid essential to many imaging procedures in stock.
Iodinated Contrast Media, also known as contrast fluid, is a tool that when paired with X-ray imaging can help identify veins, arteries and other systems or objects inside the body. The shortage, which started in late March, came as a result of a General Electric manufacturing plant in Shanghai ceasing production due to local COVID guidelines.
Though the plant resumed operations on June 8, the effects of the weeks-long shutdown can and will continue to be felt in Yakima County hospitals.
U.S Rep. Dan Newhouse, a Republican from Sunnyside, added his name in a letter sent by House Republicans to President Biden urging a federal response to the shortage.
“With the lack of intravenous contrast fluids and the potential for further depletion, many physicians and patients could continue facing delays in the detection of diseases like cancer,” the letter said.
Health care providers and administrators in Yakima County’s hospitals have been modifying how and when they use contrast fluid to avoid running out completely.
Dr. Marty Brueggemann, chief medical officer at Memorial, said he’s felt the full effects of the contrast fluid shortage as an emergency room doctor.
In the ER, Brueggemann said, contrast fluid is an essential tool that helps detect anything from aneurysms to internal bleeding.
“As an ER doctor we depend on this IV contrast to do studies,” Brueggemann said. “If you’re looking for an aneurysm or you have a trauma patient and you’re worried they may have injured their liver and have bleeding inside. With things like that you want to be able to see where the blood is going so it becomes critical to be able to use this IV contrast.”
To keep stock available, Brueggemann said doctors and radiologists have to decide when usage of contrast fluid is immediately necessary versus when its only needed for a procedure that can be postponed.
Brueggemann said on one occasion, Memorial’s supply of contrast fluid came close to running out.
“We have had to change our practices. We have had to order some scans without contrast that we’d ideally use with contrast. There has been a legitimate concern that at some point we would lose our ability to use it (contrast fluid) even in the cases where you have to have it,” Brueggemann said.
As production has started to ramp up in Shanghai, small shipments of contrast fluid have started to arrive.
“Fortunately we’ve been able to stretch out our supply and we’ve started to receive small shipments. Not normal shipments yet but we think we’re going to be able to weather the storm,” Brueggemann said.
Coleen Goulet, diagnostic system director for Astria Health, said the shortage of contrast fluid has caused her and other Astria staff members to reevaluate when and how much of the fluid to use for different procedures. Astria has hospitals in Sunnyside and Toppenish.
“We work closely with our interventional radiologist, Dr. (David) Shoemaker,” Goulet said. “He’s looking at all the CT orders and reviewing them to make sure there might not be an alternate study that could be recommended, something like an MRI or an ultrasound.”
Goulet also said Astria’s contrast fluid supply and usage is recorded daily. To try and lessen the shortage’s impact even further, she said, Goulet has started working with different vendors to maintain their supply at an operational level. Recently this strategy has proved successful.
“I think many of the vendors are allotting certain amounts, which is understandable during a shortage,” she said. “Lately we have been able to obtain some (fluid) so that’s really promising and hopefully this is just a short-term problem.”
In the meantime, Goulet said Astria will continue to follow guidelines for stretching out its limited supply of contrast fluid.
“We’re doing things that are recommended by the ACR (American College of Radiology), she said.” Things like basing your contrast usage on the patient’s weight so you can avoid wasting anything.”
Despite the shortage, Goulet said no patients have had to be turned away or referred to other hospitals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.