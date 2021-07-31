Communities throughout Yakima Valley will be participating in the 37th annual National Night Out on Tuesday.
Started by the National Association of Town Watch in 1984, the event is traditionally conducted on the first Tuesday of August.
Organizers say it is designed to promote partnerships between the police and community, as well as allow residents to show that crime is not tolerated in their communities.
In addition to displays by police and sheriff’s deputies, the events also feature food and other activities.
Yakima
Where: Southeast Community Center Park, 1211 S. Seventh St.
When: 3-6 p.m.
Activities: Live entertainment, bounce houses, face painting, safety information for families, fire trucks, free hot dogs, potato chips, watermelon and drinks.
Selah
Where: Wixson Park, 216 S. Third St.
When: 6-8:30 p.m.
Activities: Yakima Training Center’s bomb squad will be showing its vehicles and equipment, Yakima County Sheriff’s Office will be bringing a boat from its Marine Unit, Yakima County Search and Rescue, Mustang Car Club, Yakima Health District will be providing vaccinations. Selah police will also be there, and local businesses will be providing free food.
Terrace Heights
Where: Terrace Heights Park, at the corner of Commonwealth Road and North 41st St.
When: 5-7 p.m.
Activities: Yakima County Sheriff’s Citizen’s Patrol will be there, along with Sheriff Bob Udell, representatives of the Terrace Heights Community Association and East Valley Fire Department, with the public invited to tour the fire department’s new addition at the Terrace Heights station, as well as the Terrace Heights Civic Center. Hot dogs and drinks will be provided.
Wapato
Where: Wapato City Park, 1001 S. Camas Ave.
When: 4-8 p.m.
Activities: Free food, raffles, music and children’s activities.
Granger
Where: Hisey Park, 505 Main St.
When: 6-8 p.m.
Activities: Free hot dogs, soda and water, games.