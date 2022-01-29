National musical instruments chain Guitar Center opened its Yakima Valley location on Jan. 20 near the Valley Mall.
Guitars, drums, bass guitars, other instruments and sound equipment are offered at the new business, store manager Anthony Salpino said.
“We also do a lot of pro audio gear, for musicians and DJs, seeking a professional sound,” Salpino said.
Repairs on stringed instruments, rentals and lessons are available at the store at 2507 Main St., near Marshalls just west of the main mall building. The location previously housed Pier 1 Imports.
Guitar Center, based in Southern California, has nearly 300 stores across the United States; visit guitarcenter.com for more information.
Hours are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays, and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sundays. Call 509-452-8919.
