It began with a simple email.
A message in Wapato High School student Ashley Zarco’s inbox last year let her know that she qualified for the Educational Talent Search Program, which helps students navigate the college admissions process.
Her two older sisters had already gone through the process, and her friends were joining similar programs, so Zarco felt it was worth giving it a shot.
It ended up being a good fit and source of support, she said.
Now a senior, Zarco is tackling the college admissions process head on. She’s already applied to Heritage University and Washington State University and plans to study history and ethnic studies.
“I have a lot of resources around me to ask questions,” she said. “So, I do feel very comfortable about the application process.”
The ETS program operates out of the University of Washington and works with the Mt. Adams, Toppenish and Wapato school districts. Participating middle and high school students receive guidance from program counselors on how to navigate post-secondary education. Many of those counselors came from Lower Valley high schools themselves.
The federally funded program has been around since the 1960s and serves more than 600 Washington students. The U.S. Department of Education recently renewed funding for the program, according to a UW news release.
To qualify, students must be U.S. citizens or permanent residents and come from a low-income background or be among the first in their families to attend college.
Program director Dina Ibarra said ETS tries to work in districts where students have the most need for resources. It also works with three districts in western Washington.
“We reach out to those school districts and create partnerships,” Ibarra said.
New experiences
Students and their parents have to apply for the program. Ibarra said for many of the students, it might be their first time filling out an official application.
The application process is the first of what Ibarra said are many new experiences for students in the program. Since most of the students are first generation, the college application process is new to them and their families.
Wapato High School senior Charlene Luna said a workshop on crafting personal statements was one of the most helpful parts of the program, which she has been involved with for three years.
“Because I’m a first-generation student, I feel like I don’t have someone to go to when I need advice or confirmation on something (or) someone to look over my stuff,” she said. “And they were there.”
She has already been accepted to WSU and is still waiting to hear back from UW. She wants to study chemical engineering in college.
Luna, who attends high school online and is also involved in Yakima Valley College’s Running Start Program, joined ETS just before the pandemic. She still found it welcoming.
Most of the programming has been online since the pandemic. Ibarra said the program tries to make things engaging and fun for students, in addition to its focus on academics.
In non-pandemic years, students get to visit various colleges. For some students, it’s their first time crossing the Cascades. She is hoping the trips can resume in the spring.
Ibarra went through a similar college preparatory program during her time in high school and it exposed her to many new experiences that she said teenagers might not know about.
“For us to show the students there’s life outside the Yakima Valley and check it out, I think that that’s also part of the work that we do,” she said. “To just kind of give them a little reflection outside of what they’ve known for 16, 17, 18 years of their lives.”
Building relationships
For the purposes of funding, the program measures success by keeping track of how many of its students go on to post-secondary education. But Ibarra said that the counselors care about the students beyond school.
Carmen Mejia is ETS’s administrative counselor and a graduate of Wapato High School, where she was involved in a similar program.
Since so many of the program staff members have similar backgrounds to their students, it’s easy to relate, Mejia said. Most staff members are relatively close in age to their students, only a few years out of high school and college themselves.
She said it’s most rewarding when students come to counselors with issues not directly related to events or the college admissions process, because it shows there is a sense of trust between them.
“Just them knowing that they have an advocate right next to them, beyond the school, is something that we’re very passionate about,” Mejia said.
Irwin Godinez Cruz is the academic counselor for the three districts the program serves in the Lower Valley. He was involved in the ETS program during his time at Toppenish High School.
His older brother attended college and proved a valuable resource during his own time navigating the process. In his role as an ETS counselor, Godinez Cruz hopes to give back.
“I’m going to be able to be that older brother or that older sibling to other students,” he said. “And I’ll be able to help them, so that way they don’t feel so alone.”
Interested parents or students in the Mt. Adams, Toppenish or Wapato school districts can contact the program by emailing etsuw@uw.edu.
