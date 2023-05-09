Yakima Taco Fest participants declared Nano’s Tacos the best taco Saturday.
Nano’s was one of 25 taquerias competing at the Central Washington Hispanic Chamber of Commerce’s annual festival, held Saturday at the State Fair Park for the first time.
Participants in the festival voted for their favorite taco, and Nano’s was selected as the winner.
Un Poco Loco won the award for reimagined taco, while Piñas Coladas Acapulco Style was voted the best drink, serving the cocktail in a hollowed-out pineapple.
