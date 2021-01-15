Nana Kate’s closes
Nana Kate’s, a popular eatery and catering business in Selah, will not reopen and is closing for good.
Owner Catherine Platt said she made massive efforts to keep the business going, but several rounds of restrictions ultimately made it difficult to continue operating.
Platt wrote a comprehensive statement — referring to it as the eatery’s obituary — that was sent to the Herald-Republic and also published in a local newspaper in Selah.
“While substantial precautions were necessary in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, the prolonged shutdown and severe restrictions on small businesses — particularly restaurant establishments — took a harsh toll,” Platt wrote.
Nana Kate’s opened in 2013. It started as a café but soon expanded to other ventures, such as catering and wholesale. Platt was a finalist in the 2015 Enterprise Challenge, a local business plan competition for new and developing businesses.
Platt, who has an extensive event and catering business, felt the effect of COVID-19 immediately.
“Two-thirds of our business were catering and events,” she wrote. “I now had to figure out how to run on 30% (of the business) with the same overhead.”
Platt tried pivoting, offering meals-to-go for Thanksgiving and Christmas and prepared foods to accommodate various dietary preferences.
But the latest set of restrictions, which again prohibited indoor dining for restaurants, was the last straw. She had hoped to resume indoor dining by an optimistic date of Jan. 18. But when it became unclear when current restrictions would end, Platt decided it was time to “let go of the stress and look at something new.”
“I just turned 60,” she wrote. “I never thought I would be slowing down just yet, but with all the challenges of the pandemic and no definitive end of sight, I decided to move up the ‘retirement’ timeline.”
But even in so-called retirement, Platt will remain busy. She secured a job as a beer and wine department manager at the Selah Grocery Outlet store nearby. She is also working on a series of cookbooks.
Platt said that while she will close, she will honor any gift cards through the end of February. Those with gift cards can call 509-697-4804 for details.