The Yakima County Coroner’s Office has identified three people who died in Selah last week due to suspected carbon monoxide poisoning.
The victims were Dustin Trimble, 31, Rachel Ramirez-Trimble, 28, and Ariah Butler, 12, according to Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice.
The victims were pronounced dead at the scene, a home on the 600 block of Speyers Road in Selah on Thursday, according to Selah police Chief Dan Christman. A teenage girl was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover.
The coroner’s office is still awaiting the results of laboratory testing which will reveal more information regarding the cause and manner of death, Curtice said.
Family members have set up online fundraising campaigns to help cover funeral and memorial expenses. Richard Gottschalk, Trimble’s father, set up a GoFundMe campaign Friday. Ariah Butler’s mother, Amber Butler, set up a GoFundMe campaign for her daughter.
Police previously said Trimble was found in a car which was thought to be running in an attached garage while the others were in the house. Police are seeking to determine whether it was accidental.
This story is developing and will be updated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.