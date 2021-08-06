A fundraising effort for families of those killed and injured in a pickup crash Thursday morning near Harrah had raised more than $24,000 by Friday afternoon.
Samuel Miranda, 16; Demetrius E. Mayokok Randall, 17; and Davis Alexander Garcia Jr., 18, all of Wapato were killed in the crash, according to the Yakima County Sheriff's Office and county Coroner Marshall Slight, who said autopsies on the three are scheduled for Saturday. Four others were injured.
Three people were riding in the bed of the truck when the 17-year-old driver lost control of it, went off the road and rolled over. Two of the three riding in the bed were killed. A third, whose name has not been released because he is a juvenile, lost an arm and is in the intensive care unit at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, being treated for broken legs as well as injuries to both arms and his head, sheriff’s office spokesman Casey Schilperoort said.
The truck’s driver, whose name has not been released because he is a juvenile, is at Yakima Memorial Hospital with a chest injury, while two of the passengers, one a juvenile whose name has not been released, the other Maximilian Garcia Torres, 18, were treated and released from the Yakima hospital with bruises and scrapes, Schilperoort said.
Investigators say excessive speed was a factor in the crash. Schilperoort said intoxicants were not a factor, and there was no evidence of distracted driving. The young men were on their lunch break from work at a local farm, the sheriff's office said in a news release. A postal worker reported seeing a pickup truck on its top and several people ejected in the 3700 block of Shields Road around 10:05 a.m., according to the sheriff’s office.
A GoFundMe account set up to help the families of those killed and injured had raised nearly $18,000 of its $20,000 goal by 4:30 p.m. Friday. Wapato High School teacher Zach Dorr, who set up the account, said he had also received $6,000 in donations collected specifically for the young man in intensive care at Harborview. Dorr delivered that money to the boy's family Friday in Seattle.
"This will allow them to stay in Seattle with their loved one, who continues to fight for his life," Dorr wrote in an email. "The go fund me continues to grow at a rapid rate and will be offered to families who lost their loved ones. My family and I do not mean to imply with any of this that these families need or requested financial assistance, we simply want the opportunity to bless them with resources if they need them."
According to the GoFundMe page, the three killed were all students at Wapato or Toppenish high schools. Both communities are reeling from the news but have come together to give what they can, Dorr wrote in the email.
"I have lived in Wapato and Toppenish all 35 years of my life, and I expected nothing less than this amount of support from these communities when I requested help for these kids and their families. ... We are a 100 percent free-and-reduced lunch school and several students contributed their own money to these funds. It is very heartwarming," he wrote.
A makeshift memorial with candles, balloons and flowers appeared outside Wapato High School on Friday.
If you would like to contribute, the account is at www.gofundme.com/f/tragic-wapato-teens-accident.