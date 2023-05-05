Yakima Basin rivers and streams had not reached flood stage Friday afternoon but could crest late in the weekend depending on the amount of precipitation, according to the National Weather Service.
Showers on Friday coupled with any more precipitation through the weekend could lead to mountain snow runoff and rising flows, the weather service said.
As of Friday, the Yakima and Naches rivers were at “action” stages, meaning their banks are full. Prolonged showers impacting the eastern slopes and foothills of the Cascades could change that, the weather service said.
A flood watch for the Naches River was no longer in effect after Friday morning's flood forecast trended downward.
Partly sunny skies with a high of 62 degrees are forecast for Saturday while Sunday could be partly sunny with a high of 60, the weather service said.
