Naches River

The Naches River is pictured Friday, May 5, 2023, in Yakima, Wash.

 Evan Abell / Yakima Herald-Republic

Yakima Basin rivers and streams had not reached flood stage Friday afternoon but could crest late in the weekend depending on the amount of precipitation, according to the National Weather Service.

Showers on Friday coupled with any more precipitation through the weekend could lead to mountain snow runoff and rising flows, the weather service said.

As of Friday, the Yakima and Naches rivers were at “action” stages, meaning their banks are full. Prolonged showers impacting the eastern slopes and foothills of the Cascades could change that, the weather service said.

A flood watch for the Naches River was no longer in effect after Friday morning's flood forecast trended downward.

Partly sunny skies with a high of 62 degrees are forecast for Saturday while Sunday could be partly sunny with a high of 60, the weather service said.

Reach Phil Ferolito at pferolito@yakimaherald.com.

Tags

Yakima County Government, Lower Valley Reporter

Hi, I’m Phil Ferolito, longtime reporter with the Yakima Herald-Republic, where I have gained an array of experience from covering small city governments and school districts to big-picture issues concerning county government, crime and the Yakama Nation, a federally recognized tribe with important historical and cultural ties to the land.  I began with the Herald-Republic in Oct. 2000 as a copy editor, designing pages, writing headlines and proof-reading stories. Over the years I have covered four Lower Valley municipalities, Granger, Toppenish, Wapato and Harrah, and the Yakama Nation. My goal always has been to shine a light in dark places and bring readers closer to concerning issues, important people, and other events in our community.  

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment