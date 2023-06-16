NACHES — After three years of work, a new Naches Events Center will open this summer with a series of concerts.
The new venue is part of improvements that have taken place at the Cleman's View Sports Park along the Naches River and U.S. Highway 12. The park has space and new infrastructure for outdoor performances, a remodeled event building and and electric car charging stations.
City Administrator Jeff Ranger said the town took over the property recently and has been working on the new public space without raising taxes. A concert series will begin July and will cover the maintenance costs of keeping the park open year-round.
Country music duo Maddie and Tae will come to Naches for a 21-and-older concert on July 14.
Ranger said the town is trying to sell 1,000 tickets to the event. He added that parking has already been secured at the nearby Naches Valley Elementary School and Allan Brothers fruit facility.
Ranger said town staff have worked with the Washington State Department of Transportation to make sure buses can transport people from parking areas, over U.S. 12 and to the venue without interfering with traffic.
Right now, the concert space is an open lawn bordered by trees and a gravel road which stretches to the northeast of the park’s entrance. Grassy hills and terraces have been laid out to create more seating. Ranger said picnic blankets and low-profile lawn chairs will be allowed in the venue.
Food and drinks will be sold by vendors and a hospitality tent sponsored by recycling firm DTG will be present. A rebuilt building at the park has restrooms, changing rooms, a deck and can be used for weddings or other events, Ranger said.
In the future, Ranger said a larger space may be used to allow up to 4,000 people to attend an event. He added that the town is focusing on making its first, smaller event a success before any expansion and that such a change would require more parking.
Changes at the park
Ranger said the Town of Naches began work on the park in 2020 after taking over its stewardship from the Upper Valley Sports and Recreation Association, a local nonprofit. Since then, Naches secured around $1.2 million in grant funding, $125,000 in private donations and dozens of community volunteers to make improvements.
Those funds were put into the new building, the lawn and terraces, Ranger said, but also went into resurfacing the tennis courts and the parking lot, creating pickleball courts, adding a charging station for electric vehicles and updating the little league fields at the park.
“You got to have something for all the communities and this adds something,” Ranger said.
The town is still finishing the pickleball and tennis courts, he said.
Ranger said those improvements happened without raising taxes. The town hopes to maintain the park year-round by selling tickets for events and renting out venue space.
“Between ticket sales and the event fees, it will offset the maintenance cost,” Ranger said. “We’re a small group trying to make things happen.”
Ranger and Naches Clerk-Treasurer Elvira Birrueta said they were busy selling tickets for the July 14 concert.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.