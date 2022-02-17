Town officials have reduced the acreage they seek to designate for future residential development outside Naches.
The change was announced during a recent public hearing before the Yakima County Commission, where several residents continued opposing the plan out of fear it would spark a rash of residential development.
Commissioners said they'd make a final decision later. The hearing spanned about two hours and included detailed presentations from town staff as well as public comments.
Initially, Town Administrator Jeff Ranger made an emergency request to have nearly 41 acres moved into the town’s urban growth area, which allows for annexation and residential development.
Ranger proposed bringing 14 acres on the northeast end and another 25 acres on the southeast side into the UGA.
During Tuesday’s hearing, city officials announced the 14 acres on the northeast end were removed from the plan because the landowners opposed the move.
UGAs are established to designate enough land outside cities and towns to accommodate projected growth for 20 years.
Currently, the town has 95 vacant acres within the city and another 72 acres in its urban growth area. Combined, that’s enough for 54 years of growth.
Ranger has said that much of the land is below the Naches River and in the flood plain and other land is dotted with homes.
Building on that data, former longtime Naches land-use planner Bill Horton said the town needs at least 20 acres added to its UGA for adequate development.
Horton asked him to present the plan at the hearing. Ranger didn't attend.
Neighboring farmers and residents disagreed, some insinuating that Ranger, also a developer, may have his hand in a future residential project there.
Ranger previously said he has no intention of taking part in any development of the proposed properties while he’s town administrator, a position he’s held for 20 years.
Some voiced concerns that adding the land to the urban growth area would lead to quick annexation and development of hundreds of homes.
Marissa Dunn said Naches is an rural town where people enjoy farmland and raising animals. She worries the proposed land designation would bring higher-density residential development that doesn’t fit the character of the town.
She questioned the intention of the emergency request when considering 10 acres the town recently rezoned to residential.
“If it’s to have the interest of a developer to put in a lot of houses to make money, I think that’s the wrong intent,” she said.
John Diener, owner of the southeast property being considered, said he was not working with Ranger on any development and rebuffed questions as to why he doesn’t leave his land zoned agriculture and sell it to another farmer.
He said his land would be worth more if moved into the urban growth area.
“As far as the orchard being pulled out, if it was still profitable it would still be an orchard,” he said.
