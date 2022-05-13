Washington State Patrol troopers are investigating a single-car crash that killed a Naches man Thursday afternoon.
Anthony C. Fluaitt, 42, was driving west on U.S. Highway 12 about 2 miles east of Naches around 4:25 p.m. when he apparently lost control of his 2015 Kia Optima and the vehicle rolled, according to a State Patrol news release. Fluiatt, who was not wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene, the release said.
Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice said the cause of death was blunt-force trauma, and that the State Patrol’s crime lab will be doing a toxicology test.
The crash remains under investigation.
