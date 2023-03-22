Tuesday was a good day for Peach Younker. The 7-year-old sat at a Kissel Park picnic table and enjoyed a big frosted cookie as the sun peeked through clouds and friends played nearby.
Her mother, Melia Younker, looked on fondly. Melia and husband, Justin, of Naches have a system for keeping an eye on their energetic and increasingly quick daughter, who enjoys sprinting to get where she's going.
"She's a runner," said Melia Younker, herself a runner and running coach. Younker complained good-naturedly about passing on her speedy genes to Peach and thus having to keep up with her.
Peach, who has Down syndrome, was honored in special events at the Yakima park for representing MultiCare Yakima Memorial Hospital as a national Children’s Miracle Network Champion. There are 170 Children's Miracle Network hospitals across the United States and Canada and each year, every local hospital gets to select a champion, said Josh Munson of The Memorial Foundation.
Her photo and her story will be used in regional campaigns to raise awareness and let national and local partners know how their donations are impacting thousands of kids across the Central and Southeastern Washington region, according to a news release.
Peach will inspire employees and customers at partners across the region to raise vital funds for kids cared for annually at MultiCare Yakima Memorial Hospital and Children’s Village, said Erin Black, CEO of The Memorial Foundation.
"Last year, our CMN partners collectively raised over $1.1 million. All of that stays local to help fund vital programs and services at MultiCare Yakima Memorial's (neonatal intensive care unit), pediatric unit, Family Birthplace and at Children's Village."" said Munson, who joined Black and Children's Village staff and volunteers at the celebration.
"You will see over the course of the year her sweet little face and her story represented at our corporate partners," he said. "And with that, Peach, I will give your medal."
Munson walked over to present Peach with her champion's medal on a red, white and blue ribbon. After he bent down to put it around her neck, Peach held it up for a closer look.
"Thank you," she said as her mother and father beamed. Her 10-year-old sister, Coral, and grandparents joined them for photos.
Tuesday was World Down Syndrome Day, designated to bringing awareness to individuals with Down syndrome. A walk at Kissel Park for Down syndrome awareness took place after the medal presentation. Peach's parents helped plan the awareness walk through the Parent to Parent program at Children's Village. It offers emotional support and information to families raising children with special health or developmental needs.
As part of World Down Syndrome Day, Peach and her 10-year-old sister, Coral, wore matching sets of yellow and blue tie-dyed socks. Several other also wore brightly colored or wildly patterned socks. The idea of the Lots of Socks campaign is to start a conversation spurred by one's attention-getting socks, and raise awareness of Down syndrome.
Melia Younker been volunteering and helping with Children's Village since Peach was born. It's important. "I'm always willing and able to help out," she said. "The more people that are involved, the more kids we can help."
Children with special needs get all kinds of services at Children's Village, Younker said. For Peach, that began when they started working with her on sitting up and crawling. "They're just full of love," she added. "Everybody just wants to help."
Peach's parents were honored to have her be part of this, her mother said. Dad Justin appreciated those who attended the celebration and awareness walk Tuesday.
"Thanks everybody for coming out and making this a special time for us and Peach," he said. "We have an awesome community."
