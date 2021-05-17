How to help fund improvements at Cleman's View Sports Park

Donate to the Cleman's View Sports Park improvements by writing a check to the Town of Naches, P.O. Box 95, Naches, WA 98937 or visit townofnaches.com and donate online.

All proceeds will be used for capital expenditures and equipment for the park.

Call town hall at 509-653-2647 or visit www.townofnaches.com/clemansviewsportspark.html for more information.