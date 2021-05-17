Naches is celebrating its 100th anniversary of incorporation with fireworks and a limited edition beer from a local brewery.
The show is set to begin around 9 p.m. May 21 at Cleman’s View Sports Park, where the fireworks will be launched, said Town Administrator Jeff Ranger. It will last about 20 to 25 minutes, he estimated.
Though the COVID-19 pandemic is limiting the town's official birthday party, people will still be able to gather safely in several areas near the park, he said. Outdoor gatherings of up to 50 people are permitted.
Along with the area around the sports park where people can gather at a safe distance, the Naches Valley Elementary parking lot will be open across U.S. Highway 12, and people could also watch from the Greenway path near the elementary parking lot. The fireworks will be visible from the Naches-Tieton grade and Naches Heights.
The town is improving about 3 acres west of the sports park, adding irrigation and electric and hydroseeding the property. That open land between U.S. Highway 12 and the tree line along the Naches River is part of the sports park, and the work may be done this summer, Ranger has said.
"We did get a capital budget request for the park. We're waiting for governor to sign it," said Ranger, who will make an announcement once the state budget is signed by Gov. Jay Inslee.
At least one local business is joining Naches' 100th anniversary celebration. Bron Yr Aur Brewing Co. will be releasing a limited edition gin barrel-aged Saison beer, according to Amanda Hatten, creative director and head of marketing for Bron Yr Aur Brewing Co. and Oak Creek Brewstillery.
Though Naches is celebrating the 100th anniversary of its incorporation, people have lived in and traveled through this area for centuries. Its name comes from Native Americans who called it "turbulent water" for its land along the Naches River. More recently, settlers began coming through the area in the mid-1800s and into the early 1900s, more so once the railroad arrived and a big irrigation project began.
They included Doug MacNeil's grandparents, who arrived in Naches before it was platted. MacNeil, a former town council member and mayor, graduated from high school here in 1953. He's written a few dozen columns on the town’s past and led a downtown tour about Naches history.
MacNeil has been going through old town minutes for the last several weeks, Ranger said, to prepare a special summary of the town's history.
Fire department 100th and a new station
Volunteers with the Naches Fire Department, which is part of Yakima County Fire District 3, are also celebrating their department's 100th anniversary. Naches Fire/Rescue came into existence about the same time the town was incorporated, and firefighters recently moved into a new fire station. All members of the department are volunteers. There are approximately 33 members, said Fire Chief Alan Baird.
"Officially we're Yakima County Fire District 3. Our fire district is from where the Yakima water treatment plant is off Highway 12 clear to White Pass. We handle all the recreational areas up to White Pass," Baird said.
Volunteers decided to keep the words "Naches Fire Department" over the bays of the new building, which they know as lucky Station 13, he added.
The dedication ceremony and open house for the new station at 101 W. Second St. took place April 17. The station was designed by a Seattle architecture firm that has designed more than 200 fire stations all over the West Coast. Baird estimated several hundred people visited on April 17. There's a "tremendous amount of interest" in the community, he said.
"After we moved into the new station, (MacNeil) and I were sitting around talking and he was asking me some stuff. I'm a lifer out there," Baird said. "He did some research and pulled up some of the old minutes dating back to early 1900s. He came up with some dates from the minutes..
"Before the town was incorporated, there were several businesses and a Commercial Club. A number of fires occurred and they decided we need to do something. ... We were the third fire district in the county to form."
The previous fire station began as a grocery store about 70 years ago, Baird said. Before that, the fire department was behind the old city hall on Naches Avenue. About 14 years ago, he started the project of getting a new station built. It is just west of the old station.
The Washington Department of Natural Resources bought the old station and will use it for their wildland firefighters, Baird said.