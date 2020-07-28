People in multiple states, including Washington, have gotten unsolicited packages of seeds in the mail in recent days, prompting various agriculture departments to advise recipients not to plant them.
The seeds appear to be from China, according to several of the agriculture departments. It's unclear what type of seeds are inside the packages.
Kansas, Louisiana, Virginia, Utah, Florida, Michigan, Minnesota and Washington are among the states that have issued warnings regarding the unexpected deliveries.
The departments are urging anyone who receives one of the seed packages to contact local officials or the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
The Washington Department of Agriculture said it received two separate reports on Friday about people receiving packages of seeds from China they did not order. The package labeling said jewelry was inside.
“Unsolicited seeds could be invasive, introduce diseases to local plants, or be harmful to livestock,” the department said. “Do not plant them and if they are in sealed packaging … don’t open the sealed package.”
The department provided more information on what to do in a blog post.