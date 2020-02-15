High school musicians and educators from around the state are gathering in Yakima this weekend for the annual Washington Music Educators Association conference and All-State concerts.
Thousands of people are in town for the events, and a trio of high school All-State concerts planned at 2 p.m. on Sunday will draw big crowds:
- The choir concert at the Yakima Convention Center will showcase the treble and symphonic choirs.
- The band concert at Eisenhower High School will feature the concert band, wind symphony and wind ensemble.
- And the chamber and symphony orchestras will perform at The Capitol Theatre.
Tickets to each are $20 in advance, $25 on the day, and are available via www.capitoltheatre.org or The Capitol Theatre box office at 509-853-2787.