Murder charges have been filed in federal court in connection with a shooting rampage that left five dead outside White Swan last summer.
James Dean Cloud was indicted on first-degree murder charges Tuesday in U.S. District Court.
Cloud and another man, Donovan Quinn Carter Cloud remain jailed in connection with the case and have already been indicted on assault, kidnapping and carjacking charges.
The June 8 shootings shook the unincorporated community of White Swan on the Yakama reservation.
The Clouds are accused of holding a gun to a teen's head while demanding a car from his parents, according to a federal complaint. The complaint says the Clouds took the car to escape the area after the mass shooting. James Cloud is now being accused of killing at least one of the five people shot to death at a remote home off Medicine Valley Road.
Killed in the shootings were Dennis Overacker, 61; John Cagle, 59; Michelle Starnes, 51; Catherine Eneas, 49;, and Thomas Hernandez, 36.
This story had been edited to clarify that James Dean Cloud is the only one named in the murder charges recently added to the federal indictment.