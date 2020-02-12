Murder charges have been filed in federal court against two men in connection with a shooting rampage that left five dead outside White Swan last summer.
James Dean Cloud and Donovan Quinn Carter Cloud were indicted on first-degree murder charges Tuesday in U.S. District Court.
Both men remain jailed and have already been indicted on assault, kidnapping and carjacking charges.
The June 8 shootings shook the unincorporated community of White Swan on the Yakama reservation.
The Clouds are accused of shooting five people at a remote home off Medicine Valley Road and later holding a gun to a teen's head while demanding a car from his parents, according to a federal complaint.
Killed in the shootings were Dennis Overacker, 61; John Cagle, 59; Michelle Starnes, 51; Catherine Eneas, 49;, and Thomas Hernandez, 36.
