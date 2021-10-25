Multiple school districts in the Lower Yakima Valley have received unsubstantiated threats on social media in the past week, including the Zillah, Sunnyside, Granger and Grandview school districts.
The generic threats largely have been online, often through the social media platform Snapchat, and have caused some districts to increase police or security presence on campuses, according to school and law enforcement officials. No violence has occurred.
Over the weekend, Zillah School District officials learned of a potential threat made on social media. The threat did not specify a target, according to a district news release Sunday.
The district is working with local law enforcement to handle the issue, Superintendent Doug Burge said.
“We always value the health, safety and security of our campuses, of our students, of our staff,” Burge said.
Burge could not confirm what website or social media platform the threat was made on.
Sunnyside School District has also received threats, mostly against its secondary schools, according to posts made on its district Facebook page Friday.
The post described the threats as being “similar to others that have been seen in the Yakima Valley recently.” It also said that the district had additional police and security officers at its campuses last week.
Granger School District is working with the Granger Police Department to investigate threats, according to an announcement on the district’s website Friday.
Chief of Police Steve Araguz confirmed threats were made against the district on Snapchat, which law enforcement learned of Thursday evening.
The investigation is ongoing, and the Granger Police Department continues to pursue leads and work with the school district, Araguz said. The district had additional officers on campus last week.
“We don't have any strong evidence that (the students are) in danger,” Araguz said, though the department will continue its investigation as long as police and the district consider it necessary.
Grandview School District received a potential threat last week and canceled classes Thursday because of it.
Wapato School District received threats on Snapchat earlier this month. Those threats had largely subsided by last week, law enforcement and school officials said.
School officials and law enforcement have asked anyone with knowledge of these threats to report it.
This story is developing and may be updated.
